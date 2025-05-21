Asset lifecycle management (ALM) software and solutions

Improve the availability, reliability and profitability of your assets by optimizing the entire lifecycle, from planning to operations to optimization. The IBM asset lifecycle management (ALM) solution provides asset investment planning, enterprise asset management and asset performance management features in a single platform.
Trusted by organizations across the globe, the IBM® Maximo® Application Suite has been validated by independent analyst firm IDC for its proven capabilities to deliver real business outcomes.
reduction in unplanned downtime1
more productive technicians1
increase in average asset lifespan1
annual cost avoidances (USD)1
Drive business outcomes throughout the asset lifecycle by making data-informed investment decisions that balance risk and cost, supported with automated scenario planning.
Streamline maintenance with asset and work registries, AI powered inspections and automated maintenance workflows. Streamline MRO inventories and enable the organization to establish safer working environments.
Increase asset reliability, uptime and performance by monitoring asset conditions and energy consumption, analyzing asset health, and enabling reliability-centered maintenance.
Boost technician efficiency with remote access to critical asset data and enhance first-time fix rates.
Make informed real-time decisions that balance cost and risk to help streamline and optimize MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) inventories.
IBM's asset lifecycle management software is delivered through a suite of industry-leading products.
Maintenance and operational efficiency
An integrated asset lifecycle management software that optimizes the maintenance and reliability of your critical equipment and infrastructure. The only solution that has been recognized as a leader in both Verdantix Green Quadrant EAM and APM reports for the industry-leading capabilities of its AI-powered, integrated asset optimization suite.
Real estate and facilities management
A comprehensive solution that streamlines the work from capital planning to lease administration, space utilization, environmental and energy management. Named as a leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant Connected Portfolio Intelligence Platforms (CPIP) report for helping shape the future of real estate management.
Energy and environmental insights
Apply a new lens to your asset lifecycle approach. Quantify the impact of climate risk on your asset investment decisions, optimize operational efficiency with energy intelligence and determine carbon emissions impacts for reporting requirements.
Transport for London centralizes its maintenance efforts with IBM Maximo, a robust asset lifecycle management software that delivers advanced preventive maintenance management functionality across its entire infrastructure.
Downer keeps passengers moving safely, reliably and comfortably with updated, sustainable enterprise asset management solution, improving reliability and high-capacity processing of critical asset data.
Sund & Bælt extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure using asset lifecycle management (ALM) solutions powered by IoT to understand asset health and address risks with proactive maintenance management.
Melbourne Water uncovers opportunities to reduce energy consumption, lower costs and minimize emissions.
IBM is cited by IDC as a market leader in asset lifecycle management (ALM) with an 11.4% market share.
IBM named an EAM leader for its market-leading AI-powered suite that unifies maintenance, procurement and performance.
IBM named a leader for its single platform that boosts asset management, predictive maintenance, safety and reliability.
IBM named a leader for its configurable CPIP solution with robust capital project, lease and data capture features.
1 The Business Value of IBM Maximo Business Value White Paper, sponsored by IBM, IDC #US52025724, May 2024