Asset lifecycle management (ALM) software and solutions

Streamline operations. Elevate performance.

Improve the availability, reliability and profitability of your assets by optimizing the entire lifecycle, from planning to operations to optimization. The IBM asset lifecycle management (ALM) solution provides asset investment planning, enterprise asset management and asset performance management features in a single platform.

Unlock business outcomes

Trusted by organizations across the globe, the IBM® Maximo® Application Suite has been validated by independent analyst firm IDC for its proven capabilities to deliver real business outcomes.

47%

reduction in unplanned downtime1

 26%

more productive technicians1

 17%

increase in average asset lifespan1

 USD 243K

annual cost avoidances (USD)1

Meet every asset lifecycle need

Asset investment planning (AIP)

Drive business outcomes throughout the asset lifecycle by making data-informed investment decisions that balance risk and cost, supported with automated scenario planning.
Enterprise asset management (EAM)

Streamline maintenance with asset and work registries, AI powered inspections and automated maintenance workflows. Streamline MRO inventories and enable the organization to establish safer working environments.
Asset performance management (APM)

Increase asset reliability, uptime and performance by monitoring asset conditions and energy consumption, analyzing asset health, and enabling reliability-centered maintenance.
Field service management (FSM)

Boost technician efficiency with remote access to critical asset data and enhance first-time fix rates.
Inventory optimization

Make informed real-time decisions that balance cost and risk to help streamline and optimize MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) inventories.

IT asset lifecycle management

Reduce costs, extend IT asset lifecycle, and enhance user satisfaction through automated service management.

Featured products

IBM's asset lifecycle management software is delivered through a suite of industry-leading products.
IBM® Maximo® Application Suite IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities IBM® Envizi™

Real-world stories. Real impact.

Transport for London

Transport for London centralizes its maintenance efforts with IBM Maximo, a robust asset lifecycle management software that delivers advanced preventive maintenance management functionality across its entire infrastructure.

Downer

Downer keeps passengers moving safely, reliably and comfortably with updated, sustainable enterprise asset management solution, improving reliability and high-capacity processing of critical asset data.
Sund & Bælt

Sund & Bælt extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure using asset lifecycle management (ALM) solutions powered by IoT to understand asset health and address risks with proactive maintenance management.
Melbourne Water

Melbourne Water uncovers opportunities to reduce energy consumption, lower costs and minimize emissions.
Ford

Ford is using AI from IBM Maximo to improve quality control, phone cameras photograph parts, instantly checked against a cloud-based library to spot defects and halt production if an error is detected.

Leading the market, backed by research

Plant Engineering

IBM is cited by IDC as a market leader in asset lifecycle management (ALM) with an 11.4% market share.

Verdantix - Green Quadrant: Enterprise Asset Management Software (EAM) 2024

IBM named an EAM leader for its market-leading AI-powered suite that unifies maintenance, procurement and performance.

Verdantix - Green Quadrant: Asset Performance Management Solutions 2024

IBM named a leader for its single platform that boosts asset management, predictive maintenance, safety and reliability.

Verdantix - Green Quadrant: Connected Portfolio Intelligence Platforms (CPIP/IWMS) 2025

IBM named a leader for its configurable CPIP solution with robust capital project, lease and data capture features.

Footnotes

 1 The Business Value of IBM Maximo Business Value White Paper, sponsored by IBM, IDC #US52025724, May 2024