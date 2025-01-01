Asset managers face challenges with manual processes and scattered tools for critical infrastructure decisions. IBM® Maximo® Asset Investment Planning software helps you streamline investment strategies, enhance scenario planning and align maintenance with capital goals.
Identify the optimal sequence of interventions and prioritize investments based on lifecycle costs, KPI impacts and available resources.
Maximize the value of your capital program with advanced optimization tools that boost profitability, enhance reliability and help you achieve your strategic goals.
Make smarter decisions with risk-informed insights by quickly generating and comparing investment scenarios. Adapt to changing business conditions, minimize risk and maximize ROI.
Demonstrate transparency in asset investment to improve regulatory relationships and justify investment decisions to stakeholders, reducing risk and avoiding costly noncompliance penalties.
Coordinate plans across maintenance and capital planning objectives, breaking down silos and reducing inefficiencies to improve operational efficiency.
Advanced optimization engine
Rapidly analyzes complex asset data to identify effective investment strategies. This engine can handle multiple objectives and constraints and can generate optimized investment plans that minimize lifecycle costs and reduce risk.
Key features of the optimization engine include:
Scenario planning and analysis
Generates and compares different investment scenarios in minutes by using an intuitive scenario planning interface and advanced analytics. This capability enables rapid scenario generation and what-if analysis to respond quickly to changing business conditions.
Key capabilities that support this functionality include:
Flexible value framework
Provides a fully customizable value framework that supports the objectives and KPIs of organizations across a range of industries, helping to ensure alignment with unique business needs and priorities.
Key ways to customize and optimize the value framework include:
Seamless integration
Simplifies deployment through native integration with IBM Maximo® Application Suite, eliminating integration complexities and data silos from third-party, manual or custom-built systems. Unlocks seamless access to existing asset data to enable streamlined planning, informed decision-making and faster implementation.
Key integration capabilities include: