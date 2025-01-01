Asset investment planning
Optimize asset investments with AI insights to cut lifecycle costs, align budgets and achieve your goals smarter and faster
Transform asset planning with data-driven insights

Asset managers face challenges with manual processes and scattered tools for critical infrastructure decisions. IBM® Maximo® Asset Investment Planning software helps you streamline investment strategies, enhance scenario planning and align maintenance with capital goals.

Benefits
Reduce asset lifecycle costs

Identify the optimal sequence of interventions and prioritize investments based on lifecycle costs, KPI impacts and available resources.
Improve capital efficiency with optimized asset investment plans

Maximize the value of your capital program with advanced optimization tools that boost profitability, enhance reliability and help you achieve your strategic goals.
Stay ahead of the curve

Make smarter decisions with risk-informed insights by quickly generating and comparing investment scenarios. Adapt to changing business conditions, minimize risk and maximize ROI.
Simplify compliance

Demonstrate transparency in asset investment to improve regulatory relationships and justify investment decisions to stakeholders, reducing risk and avoiding costly noncompliance penalties.
Align seamlessly for efficient operations

Coordinate plans across maintenance and capital planning objectives, breaking down silos and reducing inefficiencies to improve operational efficiency.

Key capabilities

Take the next step

Make your maintenance and support responsibilities a lot less complicated with a unified asset management solution backed by AI and analytics. Discover what you can do with IBM Maximo Application Suite.

