Envizi for Asset Lifecycle Management

Energy and environmental insights to refine asset investment planning, optimize operational efficiency and decarbonize your operations
Energy and environmental data deliver actionable insights that elevate how operations teams manage the asset lifecycle. By using this intelligence, you're not just improving asset performance—you’re reducing cost and emissions, minimizing waste and quantifying risk.
Identify operational issues and make informed procurement decisions
Pinpoint opportunities to reduce energy consumption
Quantify the risk of climate impacts on your financial performance
Capture and analyze environmental performance data
Consider energy consumption and cost, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, climate hazards and transition risk as you optimize your assets through their lifecycle.
Learn how our clients are using Envizi® to deliver significant savings on energy and GHG emissions.
The GPT Group used Envizi to inform procurement negotiations avoiding significant annual energy costs.
Using insights uncovered by the IBM Envizi Suite, the GPT Group was able to reduce energy emissions across their building portfolio.
Envizi collects and analyzes data from IBM's thousands of utility bills, saving hours of calculations.
Melbourne Water uses Envizi to identify event-driven cost increases, resulting in lower energy bills.
Experience Envizi for yourself and see how it can help you solve your most urgent and complex challenge with sustainability data and insights and help you attain your sustainability goals.