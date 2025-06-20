Envizi for Asset Lifecycle Management

Energy and environmental insights to refine asset investment planning, optimize operational efficiency and decarbonize your operations

Illustration showing real-time data and AI-driven insights

Energy and environmental insights

Energy and environmental data deliver actionable insights that elevate how operations teams manage the asset lifecycle. By using this intelligence, you're not just improving asset performance—you’re reducing cost and emissions, minimizing waste and quantifying risk.
Drive down costs

Identify operational issues and make informed procurement decisions
Reduce waste

Pinpoint opportunities to reduce energy consumption
Address climate risk

Quantify the risk of climate impacts on your financial performance
Meet sustainability reporting requirements

Capture and analyze environmental performance data

New way of looking at asset performance

Consider energy consumption and cost, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, climate hazards and transition risk as you optimize your assets through their lifecycle.
Over a decade of client success

Learn how our clients are using Envizi® to deliver significant savings on energy and GHG emissions.
USD 50M Annual increase in energy cost avoided

The GPT Group used Envizi to inform procurement negotiations avoiding significant annual energy costs.

 Read the GPT Group story 82% Reduction in emissions on a 2005 baseline

Using insights uncovered by the IBM Envizi Suite, the GPT Group was able to reduce energy emissions across their building portfolio.

 Read the GPT Group story 6,500+ Utility bills processed every year

Envizi collects and analyzes data from IBM's thousands of utility bills, saving hours of calculations.

 Read the IBM global real estate story $100k+ Hundreds of thousands saved in energy bills

Melbourne Water uses Envizi to identify event-driven cost increases, resulting in lower energy bills.

 Read the Melbourne Water story
Take the next step

Experience Envizi for yourself and see how it can help you solve your most urgent and complex challenge with sustainability data and insights and help you attain your sustainability goals.

