Consolidate and analyze all your utility billing data in one place to identify anomalies and reduce costs and consumption
Consolidate utility billing data across your portfolio

IBM® Envizi™: Utility Bill Analytics software saves you time by consolidating your utility billing data, automating conversions and calculations and normalizing energy performance for weather and KPI metrics.

Not only does it eliminate the need for complex spreadsheets, it also helps inform smarter energy efficiency decisions across your portfolio by identifying cost and consumption outliers and variances. 
Module features
Utility performance analysis Analyze and report utility cost, consumption and savings across different geographical regions, facility types and groups.
Metrics conversion engine Convert consumption into different metrics to support your reporting requirements without the complexity of spreadsheets and error-prone manual calculations.
Utility variance analysis Identify significant variances in your utility cost and consumption data that can impact your bottom line.
Additional features

Integrated regression modeler

Envizi’s built-in regression modeling tool normalizes energy performance for weather and KPI metrics so you can measure and verify savings over time.

Advanced filtering

Apply filters to take a closer look across the organization and pinpoint which groups are contributing most to your utility consumption, cost and emissions.

Flexible data visualizations

Leverage Microsoft Power BI-embedded Envizi PowerReports to make interpreting and communicating performance a highly intuitive, user-friendly experience.
Benefits Save time

Automatically capture all your utility billing data in a single, integrated record with powerful ELT (extract, load and transform) capabilities.

 Reduce costs

Analyze utility cost and consumption data for outliers and unusual variations over time, and take action to minimize waste.

 Drive accountability

Calculate savings achieved over time by comparing actual consumption against historical baselines adjusted for weather.
Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.

