IBM® Envizi™: Utility Bill Analytics software saves you time by consolidating your utility billing data, automating conversions and calculations and normalizing energy performance for weather and KPI metrics.
Not only does it eliminate the need for complex spreadsheets, it also helps inform smarter energy efficiency decisions across your portfolio by identifying cost and consumption outliers and variances.
Integrated regression modeler
Envizi’s built-in regression modeling tool normalizes energy performance for weather and KPI metrics so you can measure and verify savings over time.
Advanced filtering
Apply filters to take a closer look across the organization and pinpoint which groups are contributing most to your utility consumption, cost and emissions.
Flexible data visualizations
Leverage Microsoft Power BI-embedded Envizi PowerReports to make interpreting and communicating performance a highly intuitive, user-friendly experience.
Automatically capture all your utility billing data in a single, integrated record with powerful ELT (extract, load and transform) capabilities.
Analyze utility cost and consumption data for outliers and unusual variations over time, and take action to minimize waste.
Calculate savings achieved over time by comparing actual consumption against historical baselines adjusted for weather.