The decarbonization software products from IBM® Envizi™ support organizations on their journey to reduce emissions. This suite of products facilitates the ongoing monitoring, analysis, management and reporting of energy and emissions across large and complex organizations.
Automated data from utility bills, interval meters and renewable assets combined with other data sources, such as weather and facility information, provides the granular insights for informed decisions on resource allocation, and usage.
Planning and forecasting tools also enable users to conduct emissions planning and simulation, run optimization models, and carry out performance simulations.
Key features across the decarbonization suite of products include:
Utility Bill Analytics
Interval Meter Analytics
Sustainability Program Tracking
Eliminate the administrative effort of monitoring multiple platforms with automated utility data capture.
Reduce energy costs with energy consumption alerts that might otherwise go unnoticed for long periods.
Forecast and model ESG performance with a range of planning tools from entry-level to advanced.
Increase visibility of energy and water usage patterns, from monthly aggregates at the portfolio level, right down to interval data for sub-meters within individual facilities.
Track ESG and sustainability initiatives, compare projects across your portfolio and record waste and water programs, social initiatives and more.
Make smarter decisions about energy efficiency programs by prioritizing activities and investments based on analysis of benchmarking and savings potential.
Get a closer look at IBM Envizi to learn more about how this ESG management suite can help accelerate your ESG strategy.