The decarbonization software products from IBM® Envizi™ support organizations on their journey to reduce emissions. This suite of products facilitates the ongoing monitoring, analysis, management and reporting of energy and emissions across large and complex organizations.

Automated data from utility bills, interval meters and renewable assets combined with other data sources, such as weather and facility information, provides the granular insights for informed decisions on resource allocation, and usage.

Planning and forecasting tools also enable users to conduct emissions planning and simulation, run optimization models, and carry out performance simulations.

Key features across the decarbonization suite of products include: