Accelerate sustainability initiatives and improve emissions performance

The decarbonization software products from IBM® Envizi™ support organizations on their journey to reduce emissions. This suite of products facilitates the ongoing monitoring, analysis, management and reporting of energy and emissions across large and complex organizations.

Automated data from utility bills, interval meters and renewable assets combined with other data sources, such as weather and facility information, provides the granular insights for informed decisions on resource allocation, and usage.

Planning and forecasting tools also enable users to conduct emissions planning and simulation, run optimization models, and carry out performance simulations.

Key features across the decarbonization suite of products include:

  • Visualization and reporting tools
  • Integrated regression tools
  • Planning and forecasting tools
  • Alerting and issue management tools
  • Automated data capture and validation
Explore the modules

Utility Bill Analytics

Interval Meter Analytics

Sustainability Program Tracking
Decarbonization software modules
Decarbonization Utility Bill Analytics Breakdown and analyze utility billing data to gain control of energy cost and consumption, identify anomalies and inform decision making for energy efficiency programs. Explore module
Decarbonization Interval Meter Analytics Automate the capture of meter data and leverage powerful analytics and workflow tools to detect anomalies, raise energy waste alerts and drive efficiency and decarbonization across facilities. Explore module
Decarbonization Sustainability Program Tracking Track and manage ESG and sustainability initiatives to ensure program outcomes are achieved on time and within budget. Explore module
What you can do Automate data capture

Eliminate the administrative effort of monitoring multiple platforms with automated utility data capture.

 Minimize energy costs

Reduce energy costs with energy consumption alerts that might otherwise go unnoticed for long periods.

 Plan for performance

Forecast and model ESG performance with a range of planning tools from entry-level to advanced.

 Monitor usage patterns

Increase visibility of energy and water usage patterns, from monthly aggregates at the portfolio level, right down to interval data for sub-meters within individual facilities.

 Track ESG initiatives

Track ESG and sustainability initiatives, compare projects across your portfolio and record waste and water programs, social initiatives and more.

 Inform decisions

Make smarter decisions about energy efficiency programs by prioritizing activities and investments based on analysis of benchmarking and savings potential.

Case study: auditable data for reporting season

View of a building with green space on its roof
Commercial real estate
GPT Group has harnessed the power of ESG transparency.

With Envizi, GPT Group can easily switch from high-level utility account data to very granular sub-meter data, and attach supporting documents to evidence their data.

Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi to learn more about how this ESG management suite can help accelerate your ESG strategy.

