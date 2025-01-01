Managing extensive inventories in asset-intensive industries poses significant challenges. With a vast catalog of parts and thousands of unique items to track, maintaining optimal stock levels while meeting service expectations can be daunting. This complexity often results in either excess stock or critical shortages of crucial spare parts, raising costs and decreasing service levels.

IBM Maximo® Inventory Optimization is a cloud-based solution tackling these issues of MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) inventory management. Leveraging AI for forecasting and usage predication, it combines statistical analyses, prescriptive analytics, automation and optimization algorithms. This tool empowers informed, real-time decisions to balance cost and risk and optimize your MRO inventories.