Managing extensive inventories in asset-intensive industries poses significant challenges. With a vast catalog of parts and thousands of unique items to track, maintaining optimal stock levels while meeting service expectations can be daunting. This complexity often results in either excess stock or critical shortages of crucial spare parts, raising costs and decreasing service levels.
IBM Maximo® Inventory Optimization is a cloud-based solution tackling these issues of MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) inventory management. Leveraging AI for forecasting and usage predication, it combines statistical analyses, prescriptive analytics, automation and optimization algorithms. This tool empowers informed, real-time decisions to balance cost and risk and optimize your MRO inventories.
Improve procurement by identifying stockouts, excessive inventory and slow moving or potentially obsolete inventory.
Review historical data modules to drive actionable insights based on criticality, lead time and more.
Mitigate risk and minimize costs by continuously optimizing stock levels and reorder points with AI-powered algorithms.
Integrate with any enterprise asset management and ERP application to be cost-effective while driving business benefits.
Automate inventory optimization
With automated continuous MRO supply chain inventory optimization, you get prescriptive recommendations for inventory levels while considering the criticality of your assets.
Eliminate excess stock
Identify unnecessary parts inventory and decrease surplus noncritical material while synchronizing supply with demand and asset performance.
Ensure critical spares availability
Gain an accurate, detailed picture of MRO inventory stock levels, identify potential out of stock, and predict future usage with AI to ensure the correct parts are available.
Energy and utilities
Reduce the cost of procuring and managing spares inventories for generation, transmission and distribution assets, while enabling higher levels of reliability.
Manufacturing
Manage fluctuating demand cycles, increase reliability and drive timely line maintenance and production schedules with better stocking decisions.
Mining
Cut MRO inventory costs by reducing low-moving stocks and sharing critical spares across geographical regions to keep round-the-clock mining operations running.
Oil and gas
Streamline supply chain inventory management and promote compliance with safety and environmental regulations in refining, exploration and production operations.
Transportation
Better track asset related work orders, reduce operating costs and streamline maintenance operations with a tailored transportation MRO software.