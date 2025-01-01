Home

 MRO inventory optimization with IBM Maximo Application Suite
Right-size your MRO inventory levels with AI-powered algorithms and analytics
AI-driven MRO inventory: Less downtime, more savings

Managing extensive inventories in asset-intensive industries poses significant challenges. With a vast catalog of parts and thousands of unique items to track, maintaining optimal stock levels while meeting service expectations can be daunting. This complexity often results in either excess stock or critical shortages of crucial spare parts, raising costs and decreasing service levels.

IBM Maximo® Inventory Optimization is a cloud-based solution tackling these issues of MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) inventory management. Leveraging AI for forecasting and usage predication, it combines statistical analyses, prescriptive analytics, automation and optimization algorithms. This tool empowers informed, real-time decisions to balance cost and risk and optimize your MRO inventories.

 What is MRO?
A clear view into inventory

Improve procurement by identifying stockouts, excessive inventory and slow moving or potentially obsolete inventory.
Insights to make the right decisions

Review historical data modules to drive actionable insights based on criticality, lead time and more.
Inventory cost reduction

Mitigate risk and minimize costs by continuously optimizing stock levels and reorder points with AI-powered algorithms.
Integration with multiple data sources

Integrate with any enterprise asset management and ERP application to be cost-effective while driving business benefits.
What you can do

Automate inventory optimization Eliminate excess stock Set critical spares availability

Industry applications

Energy and utilities Manufacturing Mining Oil and gas Transportation
Next steps

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Maximo Application Suite.

