What is maintenance, repair and operations (MRO)?

MRO inventory, or MRO spare parts inventory, varies by business. Examples of MRO supplies include large infrastructure items: turbines, air conditioning systems, landscaping tools, generators and smaller items such as gears, cleaning supplies, office supplies and safety equipment such as personal protective equipment (PPE).

The management of MRO items is a major component of MRO strategy because both inventory shortages and unnecessarily elevated inventory levels can create problems. Organizations that do not understand their MRO equipment purchases or requirements can grossly underestimate the MRO inventory cost of producing goods, and this underestimation can hurt overall profitability. Asset-intensive industries (telecommunications, oil and gas, and healthcare) face more pressure to understand and optimize their MRO inventory as they manage digital transformation with cost savings and maintaining or improving service levels.

MRO inventory management strategies also vary. Some organizations might engage in a regimented MRO procurement process to streamline purchasing and ensure the best possible pricing for high-quality MRO materials. Others might turn to inventory management software to track purchase orders and make real-time decisions about MRO inventory. Others might still look outward with their MRO inventory management strategy and lease some tools and products through vendor-managed inventory.