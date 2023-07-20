What is reactive maintenance?

While both preventive and predictive maintenance strategies adhere to regular maintenance schedules to avoid asset malfunctions, reactive maintenance only prescribes repairs once an asset has failed. An asset is defined as something that is useful or valuable to an organization. The term can include both physical and non-physical assets such as infrastructure and equipment, capital and people.

Preventive and predictive maintenance are both considered proactive maintenance strategies and are best suited to organizations that own complex assets and have capital they are ready to invest in an overall maintenance program. Reactive maintenance, on the other hand, is best suited to organizations with low-cost, non-critical assets that won’t interrupt normal business processes when they break down.

There are three different types of reactive maintenance.

Emergency maintenance: Emergency maintenance is a type of unplanned asset maintenance that is deployed when a piece of vital equipment has broken down. Because of the priority given to repairing a piece of equipment with emergency maintenance work, it is common for this strategy to result in interruptions and delays.

Breakdown maintenance: Like emergency maintenance, breakdown maintenance is an unplanned response to an asset suddenly needing to be repaired. Due to the unexpected nature of breakdown maintenance, it is common for it to be both expensive and time consuming.

Run-to-failure maintenance: Run-to-failure maintenance is a maintenance strategy that deliberately allows assets to be run until they break. Sometimes, a replacement asset has already been purchased and is ready to be installed. The strategy is only effective with pieces of equipment that can be replaced or repaired swiftly without shutting down production for a significant amount of time.