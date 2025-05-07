Right-size your MRO inventory levels with IBM Maximo Inventory Optimization Essentials

Maximo Inventory Optimization Essentials allows customers to recalculate reorder levels on an ongoing basis—usually monthly—allowing for more proactive decision-making. Built on over 20 years of industry experience, any identified changes are presented using filters. What does this mean? Users no longer need to search through thousands of recommendations to find the correct next step that will add the most value to your organization. The solution will provide filters for prioritization of high-impact changes, along with the recommended changes to be made.

The Essentials version is designed for quick setup and minimal configuration, helping reduce upfront effort and costs so customers can start organizing their warehouses faster. Companies only need to upload their data and Maximo Inventory Optimization Essentials helps optimize reorder levels. Maximo Inventory Optimization Essentials provides insight into recommendations, allows for modelling of the effect of upcoming changes in advance and then presents results for proactive implementation. It delivers the same AI-driven recommendations as the Maximo Inventory Optimization Standard edition—trusted by some of the world’s largest mining, oil & gas, utilities, and transportation companies.

By implementing the solution, organizations gain an edge in mitigating stockouts, overstocking, unforeseen disruptions, and maintaining compliance across vast inventories. This technology not only enhances asset lifespan through proactive maintenance but also optimizes supply chain dynamics by predicting demand more accurately and streamlining procurement processes. The result is a more responsive, agile operation, fortified against unexpected downtime and propelled towards sustainable growth.

Explore how this package offers an MRO inventory optimization solution that quickly delivers value, provides visibility for recommendation insights and minimizes complexity.

