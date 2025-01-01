Real estate and facilities management
Enable real estate portfolio realignment and rapid responses to critical events
Real Estate and facilities management Illustration

IBM confirmed a leader by Verdantix

Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant Connected Portfolio Intelligence Platforms (CPIP / IWMS) names IBM as one of the top performers in the market.

Unify disparate systems in facilities operations 

IBM Maximo® Real Estate and Facilities is a comprehensive all-in-one solution designed to elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of your operations, providing a single source of truth for all your real estate and facilities data.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT and data analytics, Maximo Real Estate and Facilities empowers your team to make informed decisions, optimize resources, drive cost reduction and enhance reporting.
Enhanced workspace efficiency

Visualize, plan and execute optimized space layouts accelerating productivity and utilization.
Resource allocation mastery

Unveil underused areas and allocate facility assets strategically, maximizing output while minimizing costs.
Data-driven decision making

Empowered by real-time property data and condition insights, make informed resource decisions for enhanced strategic alignment.
Streamlined procurement and compliance

Simplify vendor selection for renovation projects, ensuring cost-effective and compliant outcomes with integrated lease management controls.

What you can do

Visualize, design, and implement optimized workspace layouts

In hybrid setups, smart occupancy monitoring fosters seamless operations, while workplace service tools empower users to maximize productivity.

Leverage connected IoT sensors for real-time insights, ensuring your space aligns with the dynamic needs.
Make well-informed, data-driven decisions for your capital projects

Real-time insights and advanced assessment tools aid strategic planning through detailed comparisons.

Streamlined procurement, risk mitigation, and automated project workflows bolster efficiency in capital projects.
Streamline lease administration and lease accounting

Harness advanced document management, centralized repository, and predictive analytics for informed decisions on complex lease scenarios. 

Maximize lease administration accuracy and accounting compliance with robust controls, automated reconciliation, and extensive reporting.

Enhance your maintenance and operational agility

Monitor facilities and assets in real-time, enabling swift, efficient operations and enhanced responsiveness.

Control and manage maintenance through a centralized, mobile-optimized system, streamlining workflows for optimal facility oversight.
Centralize data for environmental and energy management

Harness a unified platform for managing environmental impact and energy consumption, facilitating sustainable operations.

Unleash the power of AI predictive models to pinpoint energy-saving opportunities, slash costs, and bolster your sustainability efforts.
 Watch the video
Industries

See how IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities capabilities can provide holistic facilities lifecycle management across industries.

Government agencies face challenges in managing aging buildings, including deferred maintenance, reduced funding, increased oversight, rising costs, labor shortages and demand for more service provisions. IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities offers a cost-effective, holistic real estate and facilites management solution for nimble and responsive adaptation to unforeseen events, enabling continued essential operations.

Hospitals and medical facilities struggle to provide comprehensive care without financial loss due to rising labor, supply, insurance and building operating costs, alongside lower reimbursements and decreasing government funding. IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities can help optimize operational efficiency, enabling quick turnover of patients, exams and operating rooms to maximize infrastructure efficiency and ROI. By maintaining state-of-the-art facilities, our solution supports compliance with regulatory safety and health standards while supporting a positive return on investment.

Desc- Education institutions must produce outstanding citizens and prepare future workers for jobs while facing yearly funding cuts. To lower expenses, they often need to cut staff, increase enrollment or reduce facility costs. The IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities solution can address these challenges. By optimizing maintenance and operations, institutions can lower staffing requirements, handle more students and activities, and better plan and run facility upkeep.

Many corporations face under-utilized office space due to hybrid work, open landscapes, healthy workspaces, environmental, energy management and changing workforce dynamics. IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities offers a holistic space management solution that provides productive work environments cost-effectively and sustainably. It optimizes space utilization within and between buildings, enhances capital planning, manages building lease terms and reduces maintenance and operations expenses across facilities.

Take the next steps

Get started with a demo or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities. 

