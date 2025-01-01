IBM Maximo® Real Estate and Facilities is a comprehensive all-in-one solution designed to elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of your operations, providing a single source of truth for all your real estate and facilities data.
By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT and data analytics, Maximo Real Estate and Facilities empowers your team to make informed decisions, optimize resources, drive cost reduction and enhance reporting.
Visualize, plan and execute optimized space layouts accelerating productivity and utilization.
Unveil underused areas and allocate facility assets strategically, maximizing output while minimizing costs.
Empowered by real-time property data and condition insights, make informed resource decisions for enhanced strategic alignment.
Simplify vendor selection for renovation projects, ensuring cost-effective and compliant outcomes with integrated lease management controls.
See how IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities capabilities can provide holistic facilities lifecycle management across industries.
Get started with a demo or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities.