Home Asset management Maximo Field service management with IBM Maximo Application Suite 
Optimize technician schedules, resources and asset performance to improve exceptional field service experiences and customer satisfaction
See it in action Book a live demo
Illustration of maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI
Streamline field service operations for greater efficiency 

Inefficient practices, lack of visibility between the field and back office, and outdated paper-based processes hinder efficient field service management. These challenges can impact your bottom line and lead to increased costs, reduced data quality and lower first-time fix rates (FTFRs).

With IBM® Maximo® Field Service Management, you can enhance your field service operations with advanced scheduling, intelligent dispatching and mobile access to critical asset information. This solution enables maintenance and dispatch teams to work together seamlessly and technicians to resolve issues quickly and efficiently, while improving customer satisfaction. 
Take a tour of Maximo

Explore IBM Maximo to learn how IoT data, analytics and AI can help streamline your asset operations.

Explore the field service management guide
Benefits Simplify field operations 

Reduce manual processes and increase productivity with real-time visibility into operations to make informed decisions and identify areas for improvement. 

 See how Spendrups streamlined its operations Improve resource utilization

Allocate the right resources to the right tasks at the right time to reduce delays and improve productivity.

 See how Quant delivered effective asset management services Reduce costs and improve profitability

Optimize routes, schedules and resource allocation to complete maintenance tasks timely and efficiently.

 Increase First Time Fix Rates and uptime

Provide technicians with remote access to critical asset information and expert assistance so they can resolve issues quickly and efficiently.

See how Sandvik increased their productivity Enhance customer satisfaction 

Provide faster and more reliable service by responding promptly to concerns or unexpected delays. 
Field Service Management solution
Optimize your maintenance and service scheduling  Maximo Scheduler provides a visual representation of your resources to efficiently plan and prioritize maintenance work. Automate scheduling, assign tasks and manage the workforce with precision with real-time data and analytics for optimal resource usage.
Effortlessly dispatch work to the right crews   The advanced dispatching capabilities of Maximo enable you to visualize schedules and assignments, monitor work status and adapt to last-minute labor unavailability or emergency work orders, keeping field operations running smoothly. 
Empower field service technicians  Maximo provides technicians with prioritized assignments on their mobile devices based on location, availability and skills. Technicians can plan and optimize parts and tools and access remote expert assistance to reduce resolution time and increase FTFRs.  
Take the next step

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Maximo Application Suite. 

 Take the product tour