Inefficient practices, lack of visibility between the field and back office, and outdated paper-based processes hinder efficient field service management. These challenges can impact your bottom line and lead to increased costs, reduced data quality and lower first-time fix rates (FTFRs).

With IBM® Maximo® Field Service Management, you can enhance your field service operations with advanced scheduling, intelligent dispatching and mobile access to critical asset information. This solution enables maintenance and dispatch teams to work together seamlessly and technicians to resolve issues quickly and efficiently, while improving customer satisfaction.