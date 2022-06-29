Today’s travel and transportation organizations have a tall order. While aiming to provide a seamless customer experience, they must also drive short-term recovery of revenue, improve operations efficiency and achieve business agility. All this while facing challenges like staff shortages, increased fuel prices and business travel’s uncertain future.



In order to succeed, organizations need a partner that brings together leading technology and deep travel and transportation industry expertise. To drive profitability and long-term growth, this partnership should integrate the complexities of technology and the ever-evolving habits of people. IBM industry solutions works alongside companies like Apple, AWS and Amadeus (links reside outside ibm.com) to help travel and transportation organizations transform business.