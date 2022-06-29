Today’s travel and transportation organizations have a tall order. While aiming to provide a seamless customer experience, they must also drive short-term recovery of revenue, improve operations efficiency and achieve business agility. All this while facing challenges like staff shortages, increased fuel prices and business travel’s uncertain future.
In order to succeed, organizations need a partner that brings together leading technology and deep travel and transportation industry expertise. To drive profitability and long-term growth, this partnership should integrate the complexities of technology and the ever-evolving habits of people. IBM industry solutions works alongside companies like Apple, AWS and Amadeus (links reside outside ibm.com) to help travel and transportation organizations transform business.
Use AI and machine learning solutions, like IBM Personalized Pricing and Offers to stimulate demand and drive short-term revenue recovery.
With AI technology, make better decisions on ops resource deployment, resolve ITOps faster and empower staff to drive operational KPIs and reduce costs.
Cloud transformation and modernization changes thinking, working and partnering, allowing organizations to innovate rapidly and at scale, increase speed to market and leverage new technologies to drive long-term growth.
AI-based predictive maintenance solutions go beyond time-scheduled maintenance to condition-based action. They can predict the likelihood of future failures, improve asset reliability and enable cost reduction.
Cloud and AI-based supply chain management solutions enables logistics companies to keep the supply chain moving smoothly.
