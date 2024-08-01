Monitoring and optimizing application performance is important for software developers and enterprises at large. The more applications that an enterprise deploys, the more data that exists for collecting and analyzing. Yet, this data isn’t worth much without the right tools for monitoring, optimizing, storing and—crucially—putting the data into context.

Organizations can make the most of application data by deploying monitoring and observability solutions that help improve application health by identifying issues before they arise, flagging bottlenecks, distributing network traffic and more. These features help reduce application downtime, provide more reliable application performance and improve user experience.

OpenTelemetry and Prometheus are both open-source projects under the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) that offer observability tools for application monitoring. Different types of data and operations require distinct solutions that depend on an organization’s goals and application specifications. Understanding the key differences between platforms like OpenTelemetry and Prometheus and what each solution offers, is important before you choose one for implementation.



It is also valuable to note that OpenTelemetry and Prometheus integrate and can work together as a powerful duo for monitoring applications. OpenTelemetry and Prometheus enable the collection and transformation of metrics, which allows DevOps and IT teams to generate and act on performance insights.