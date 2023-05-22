What is OpenTelemetry?

OpenTelemetry technology can generate, collect, export and instrument telemetry data to analyze your platform’s behavior and performance. Developers and SREs can use OpenTelemetry to reach business goals through its standardized process of collecting telemetry data and allowing for better understanding of system behaviors.

IT groups and DevOps professionals must use instrumentation to create an observable system in cloud-native applications. Instrumentation code used to be varied, making it difficult for companies to change backends. It was hard to switch tools because they would need to reinstrument their code and reconfigure new agents to send telemetry data to their new devices.