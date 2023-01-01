Ensuring that your applications are performing optimally and providing a valuable user experience to your customers and stakeholders is business-critical. However, keeping up with today’s dynamic application environments is not easy. To monitor the modern application stack—including cloud-native apps, containers and microservices with highly complex interdependencies—you need capabilities that go beyond the manual, siloed and often contextless monitoring offered by traditional APM tools.

Built for the cloud, IBM® Instana® Observability brings you the next wave in APM intelligence—full enterprise observability that equips you with fast, automated and contextualized visibility into the health and availability of your entire application environment. It empowers your teams to run diagnostics, reduce response time, optimize application performance and accelerate CI/CD pipelines.