Prometheus is an open-source monitoring tool that collects metrics from various sources and stores the data in a time series database for analysis. Prometheus can monitor any part of your application, front end to back end.
Prometheus provides the IBM® Turbonomic® platform with detailed metrics about the performance of an environment's infrastructure, including CPU usage, memory usage, network traffic and other key performance indicators. IBM Turbonomic software then uses this data to automatically and proactively resolve performance issues, allocate resources to meet fluctuating demand and help ensure all applications are performing optimally.
Prometheus integration is one of several application performance management integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to application management tooling and use application metrics to inform and automate smarter resourcing decisions.
