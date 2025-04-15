How observability is adjusting to generative AI

Observability goes beyond traditional monitoring solutions to provide critical insight into software systems and cloud computing environments, helping IT teams ensure availability, optimize performance and detect anomalies.

Most IT systems behave deterministically, which makes root cause analysis fairly straightforward. When an app fails, observability tools can use MELT data to correlate signals and pinpoint failures, determining whether it's a memory leak, database connection failure or API timeout.

But large language models (LLMs) and other generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications complicate observability. Unlike traditional software, LLMs produce probabilistic outputs, meaning identical inputs can yield different responses. This lack of interpretability—or the difficulty in tracing how inputs shape outputs—can cause problems for conventional observability tools. As a result, troubleshooting, debugging and performance monitoring are significantly more complex in generative AI systems.

"Observability can detect if an AI response contains personally identifiable information (PII), for example, but can't stop it from happening,” explains IBM's Drew Flowers, Americas Sales Leader for Instana. “The model's decision-making process is still a black box."

This "black box" phenomenon highlights a critical challenge for LLM observability. While observability tools can detect problems that have occurred, they cannot prevent those issues because they struggle with AI explainability—the ability to provide a human-understandable reason why a model made a specific decision or generated a particular output.

Until the explainability problem is solved, AI observability solutions must prioritize the things that they can effectively measure and analyze. This includes a combination of traditional MELT data and AI-specific observability metrics.