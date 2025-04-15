How observability is adjusting to generative AI

Observability is the ability to understand a system's internal state by analyzing its external outputs, primarily through telemetry data such as metrics, events, logs and traces, collectively referred to as “MELT data.”
Observability goes beyond traditional monitoring solutions to provide critical insight into software systems and cloud computing environments, helping IT teams ensure availability, optimize performance and detect anomalies.
Most IT systems behave deterministically, which makes root cause analysis fairly straightforward. When an app fails, observability tools can use MELT data to correlate signals and pinpoint failures, determining whether it's a memory leak, database connection failure or API timeout.
But large language models (LLMs) and other generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications complicate observability. Unlike traditional software, LLMs produce probabilistic outputs, meaning identical inputs can yield different responses. This lack of interpretability—or the difficulty in tracing how inputs shape outputs—can cause problems for conventional observability tools. As a result, troubleshooting, debugging and performance monitoring are significantly more complex in generative AI systems.
"Observability can detect if an AI response contains personally identifiable information (PII), for example, but can't stop it from happening,” explains IBM's Drew Flowers, Americas Sales Leader for Instana. “The model's decision-making process is still a black box."
This "black box" phenomenon highlights a critical challenge for LLM observability. While observability tools can detect problems that have occurred, they cannot prevent those issues because they struggle with AI explainability—the ability to provide a human-understandable reason why a model made a specific decision or generated a particular output.
Until the explainability problem is solved, AI observability solutions must prioritize the things that they can effectively measure and analyze. This includes a combination of traditional MELT data and AI-specific observability metrics.
While traditional metrics don't provide complete visibility into model behavior, they remain essential components of AI observability. CPU, memory and network performance directly impact AI system functionality and user experience. They can help organizations assess how efficiently AI workloads are running and whether infrastructure constraints are affecting model performance and response times.
However, comprehensive AI observability requires additional metrics that monitor qualities specific to AI model behavior and outputs, including:
A token is an individual unit of language—usually a word or a part of a word—that an AI model can understand. The number of tokens a model processes to understand an input or produce an output directly impacts the cost and performance of an LLM-based application. Higher token consumption can increase operational expenses and response latency.
Key metrics for tracking token usage include:
These metrics can help organizations identify optimization opportunities for reducing token consumption, such as by refining prompts to convey more information in fewer tokens. By optimizing token utilization, organizations can maintain high response quality while potentially reducing inference costs for machine learning workloads.
Unlike traditional software, AI models can gradually change their behavior as real-world data evolves. This phenomenon, known as model drift, can significantly impact AI system reliability and performance.
Key metrics for tracking model drift include:
Drift detection mechanisms can provide early warnings when a model's accuracy decreases for specific use cases, enabling teams to intervene before the model disrupts business operations.
Monitoring AI output quality is essential for maintaining trust, reliability and compliance. Key metrics for tracking response quality include:
While tracking these metrics can help flag anomalous responses, observability tools cannot fully explain why hallucinations occur, nor can they automatically determine the correctness of AI-generated content. These are central challenges to AI trust and governance that have yet to be fully addressed by anyone.
Ensuring ethical AI deployment and regulatory compliance requires comprehensive monitoring of AI-generated content.
Key metrics for tracking responsible AI include:
Real-time visualization dashboards with automated anomaly detection can alert teams when AI outputs deviate from expected norms. This proactive approach helps organizations address issues quickly, monitor AI performance over time and ensure responsible AI deployment at scale.
OpenTelemetry (OTel) has emerged as the industry standard framework for collecting and transmitting telemetry data, and it can assist with generative AI observability, too. This open-source project provides a vendor-neutral approach to observability that's particularly valuable in complex AI ecosystems.
For AI providers, OpenTelemetry offers a way to standardize how they share performance data without exposing proprietary model details or source code. For enterprises, it ensures that observability data flows consistently across complex AI pipelines that may include multiple models, various dependencies and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) systems.
Key benefits of OpenTelemetry for gen AI observability include:
AI applications require significant investment, from model licensing costs to infrastructure expenditures and developer resources. Organizations that delay generative AI observability risk wasting resources if they can’t uncover performance issues, ethical problems or inefficient implementations.
"For AI observability, time to value (TTV) is everything,” Flowers says. “If I can't start getting insights fast, I'm burning money while waiting to optimize my system.”
Some common challenges that slow AI observability adoption include:
To overcome these challenges, organizations should consider observability solutions that support:
Organizations should prioritize observability solutions they can deploy quickly to gain immediate insights. Preconfigured platforms can significantly reduce setup time and accelerate TTV, enabling teams to start monitoring AI systems in days rather than weeks.
Key observability solution capabilities for rapid AI observability deployment include:
Manually analyzing vast amounts of AI-generated data can take significant time and expertise, often leading to delays, mistakes or missed issues. Observability solutions can automate this process, allowing teams to focus on more pressing issues than sifting through raw telemetry data.
Key automations in AI observability solutions include:
Observability shouldn't be an afterthought. Embedding it throughout the AI development lifecycle will empower teams across the organization with shared visibility into AI system performance, enabling faster issue resolution and more informed decision-making.
For AI observability, TTV isn't just about how quickly observability tools can be implemented. It is also about how rapidly these tools deliver actionable insights that optimize AI investments and prevent downtime.
Key ways to integrate AI observability into AI development workflows include:
As AI observability matures, organizations are moving from reactive monitoring to predictive approaches that anticipate problems before they impact users or business outcomes. To support this, the most advanced observability solutions now incorporate their own specialized AI tools to analyze patterns across telemetry data and identify issues before they become critical.
"The most valuable AI in observability is predictive and causal AI, not generative AI," explains Flowers.
Observability tools with predictive and causal AI capabilities can:
This shift from reactive to predictive observability represents the next frontier for AI operations, enabling more proactive management of AI applications and infrastructure while ensuring consistent, high-quality outputs.
Drawing from the challenges and solutions discussed, here are five essential principles to keep in mind when looking for the right observability solution for generative AI applications:
While AI observability provides critical insights into performance patterns and anomalies, it cannot fully explain the internal decision-making processes of large language models. Focus on measurable metrics that indicate system health and performance.
Comprehensive generative AI observability requires monitoring token usage patterns, model drift indicators and prompt-response relationships alongside traditional infrastructure performance metrics such as CPU utilization and memory consumption.
Select observability platforms that offer rapid deployment capabilities with preconfigured dashboards and automated alerting to realize quicker returns on AI investments and prevent costly operational issues.
Integrate observability instrumentation early in the software development lifecycle to identify issues before deployment, establish performance baselines and create feedback loops that improve AI system quality.
Standardizing on open observability frameworks helps future-proof observability strategies while providing comprehensive end-to-end visibility across complex AI systems and avoiding vendor lock-in.
Additionally, remember that embracing OpenTelemetry doesn't mean you have to choose an open-source observability solution. Many commercial platforms, which your organization may already use, fully support OTel while offering additional enterprise-grade capabilities.
Commercial observability solutions can provide fully managed observability with AI-driven insights and continuous support, minimizing manual setup and maintenance and improving TTV.
“If I’m sitting there building out dashboards, creating alerts, building context and data, I am literally just focused on building out tooling. I’m not optimizing the system. I’m not supporting customer initiatives,” Flowers says. “What I am doing fundamentally does not help me make money.”
With commercial observability solutions, much of that setup can be automated or preconfigured. Teams can instead focus on optimizing the performance and reliability of their generative AI models, maximizing both their observability investments and the real-world impacts of AI applications.
