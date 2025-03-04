As IT environments grow more complex, traditional monitoring tools are struggling to keep up. The rise of cloud-native architectures, microservices and containerized applications has created highly interconnected systems that need a more comprehensive approach to visibility.
These trends have driven the evolution of observability as a discipline, which goes beyond tracking system metrics to provide full insight into system behavior. By correlating telemetry data across distributed environments, observability solutions help teams identify root causes faster, resolve issues proactively and improve system reliability. With the help of modern observability tools, one organization increased service level availability by 70%.
The transition to observability is also being driven by necessity. Legacy monitoring tools are being retired in favor of observability platforms that can handle today’s technology demands. For example, IBM’s own Tivoli® is being phased out for Instana®, a next-generation observability solution.
Here’s a look at why and how organizations are moving to observability right now, based on expert insights from IBM’s Drew Flowers, Americas Sales Leader for Instana. Whether you’re actively migrating or just evaluating options, the following discussion can help clarify the state of play today.
At a high level, monitoring tells you what is happening, but observability explains why. Monitoring detects symptoms of a problem, while observability provides the context needed for deeper diagnostic analysis.
Traditional monitoring captures predefined metrics such as CPU usage and network latency, offering a snapshot of system performance but little insight into why an issue is occurring. For example, monitoring might flag high CPU usage during performance degradation, but it won’t explain the root cause.
Observability takes system intelligence further by correlating multiple telemetry data types—metrics, events, logs and traces (MELT data)—to provide a complete, real-time view of IT environments. This view enables organizations to not only detect issues but also pinpoint their causes, anticipate failures and analyze complex behaviors across distributed systems.
Because observability extends beyond traditional monitoring, it can offer real-time insights that improve system performance, enhance resilience and optimize costs.
Key benefits include:
While observability solutions have been on the market for years, many organizations are choosing now to make the move from traditional monitoring to observability.
Organizations that delay the transition to observability risk technical debt and a competitive disadvantage, while organizations that make the move gain faster issue resolution and greater efficiency. McKinsey highlights how observability can transform IT resilience, with one organization cutting incidents by 90% and slashing response times from hours to seconds.
Aside from the withdrawal of many legacy monitoring tools from the market, two of the most important factors driving observability adoption include increasing IT complexity and AI innovation.
With the complexity of modern IT environments—including hybrid cloud infrastructures, microservices and containerized workloads—traditional monitoring tools are no longer cutting it. These solutions, designed for stable, monolithic applications, cannot effectively manage the sophisticated technological ecosystems of modern enterprises.
Common limitations of traditional monitoring include:
Observability solutions help address these limitations by providing comprehensive, real-time insights into technology infrastructure. These insights make it easier to spot and address issues faster, reducing downtime, protecting revenue and maintaining customer trust.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming observability by helping teams analyze vast amounts of telemetry data, filter noise and surface critical issues in real time without manually sorting through logs and alerts.
Artificial intelligence for IT operations, or AIOps, takes it a step further by using machine learning to detect patterns, reduce false positives and correlate events across complex systems. As a result, IT teams can cut through alert fatigue and isolate real issues more quickly.
By integrating observability with AIOps, organizations can streamline incident response, reduce downtime and improve system reliability without extra manual effort. This shift moves teams from reactive troubleshooting to proactive system optimization, leading to faster insights and fewer disruptions.
Moving from traditional monitoring to observability doesn't need to be intimidating. With a thoughtful approach, organizations can make this transition smoothly while gaining immediate benefits.
While much of a migration depends on which partner or service an organization chooses (for more information, see "Choosing the right observability solution"), several key principles can help ensure success.
Before choosing an observability platform, clearly define your organization’s specific goals and what you need it to accomplish. Otherwise, you risk choosing a solution that lacks key capabilities or is overly complex for your use case.
Ask yourself—and other relevant stakeholders—what problems you’re trying to solve. Are you focused on reducing MTTD/MTTR, improving cloud cost efficiency or gaining deeper application insights?
Additionally, how much automation do you need? Some platforms provide out-of-the-box dashboards and AI-driven recommendations, while others require manual configuration and customization.
You should also consider whether the platform can integrate with existing tools. Ensuring compatibility with current DevOps pipelines, cloud infrastructure and security frameworks is crucial for a smooth transition.
Many organizations still rely on a patchwork of monitoring solutions—legacy application performance management (APM) tools, infrastructure monitoring and siloed logging platforms—that lack the depth of correlation required for observability. Be sure to assess your current toolset and identify redundancies.
Key auditing concerns include:
Observability platforms—especially software as a service (SaaS) solutions—can change how data flows across networks, impacting data security policies and regulatory compliance. Security teams should be engaged early to prevent delays and last-minute compliance challenges.
Key security concerns include:
Organizations can underestimate the cultural shift necessary for observability adoption. Observability isn’t just an IT function. It impacts development, operations, security and business stakeholders. Without team alignment, adoption can stall, and data might not be used effectively.
Key considerations for cross-team alignment include:
Success in observability is measurable—but only if organizations define clear KPIs from the start.
Key observability metrics for measuring success include:
When planning is complete, the next step is putting observability into action. Again, a significant part of the migration journey will be shaped by the partner or platform an organization chooses. However, these foundational practices can help ensure a smooth transition.
Observability adoption can vary widely based on team readiness, infrastructure and automation capabilities. Some organizations migrate in two weeks, while others take three to six months for full implementation.
Key factors that can affect migration speed include:
Instead of migrating all at once, many organizations opt for a phased rollout. While this approach can take longer, it allows teams to introduce observability alongside existing tools, minimizing the potential for disruption.
Key steps in a phased rollout include:
Even with a fully implemented observability platform, teams must be trained to interpret and act on insights effectively. Otherwise, they can misinterpret data, miss critical insights or implement observability ineffectively.
Key training focus areas include:
The work doesn’t stop after deployment. To get the most out of your investment, consider tracking impact, gathering feedback and fine-tuning configurations to ensure that observability delivers real value.
Look deeper than the data to confirm your teams can detect issues faster, collaborate more effectively and make better operational decisions.
Key follow-up actions include:
Observability should evolve with your systems, teams and business needs. Actively refine and expand your observability capabilities to ensure you address gaps and get the most long-term value.
Ways to improve observability over time include:
Choosing the right observability solution is critical for getting the most out of your transition. It should do more than just collect data. It should provide actionable insights, adapt to your infrastructure and scale as your organization grows.
Some factors to consider when evaluating platforms include:
An observability platform that integrates all telemetry data—metrics, events, logs and traces—can provide a cohesive, real-time view, known as a single pane of glass. This unified perspective enables teams to diagnose issues swiftly and gain comprehensive insights into system performance.
Given the diversity of IT infrastructures, consider choosing a platform that supports a variety of technologies, including hybrid and multicloud infrastructures, on-premises systems, serverless functions and both legacy and modern applications.
Flexibility ensures that your observability solution can adapt to your existing architecture and any future technology needs.
To go beyond basic monitoring, prioritize an observability solution with AI-powered analytics to help teams detect, diagnose and prevent issues before they escalate. Features such as anomaly detection, automated root cause analysis and predictive insights enable faster troubleshooting and proactive system management.
As organizations grow, observability platforms should handle increasing data volumes without slowing down performance. Prioritize scalable solutions that support high-volume data ingestion, cost-effective storage and real-time query performance while keeping costs manageable.
Pay attention to a platform's pricing structure, especially regarding data ingestion volumes. Some vendors' pricing models can lead to unforeseen expenses as observability needs expand.
Choosing between open source and proprietary commercial platforms depends on your organization's needs, technical expertise and long-term goals.
Generally, open source solutions offer customization but require setup and maintenance. Commercial solutions are more costly but provide faster deployment and advanced automation.
Open-source observability solutions can offer flexibility and vendor-neutral data collection, which helps organizations maintain greater control. However, these solutions often require considerable time and expertise to implement effectively. Moreover, organizations often need significant infrastructure to store and process all their telemetry data themselves.
Alternatively, commercial solutions can provide fully managed observability with automation, AI-driven insights and continuous support. These platforms minimize manual setup and maintenance, allowing teams to focus on improving system performance and getting the most out of their observability platforms.
Discover the importance of observability and how it can help you gain insights into system behaviors.
IBM Instana Observability can help you achieve an ROI of 219% and reduce developer time spent troubleshooting by 90%
Learn how combining APM and hybrid cloud cost optimization tools helps organizations reduce costs and increase productivity.
Harness the power of AI and automation to proactively solve issues across the application stack.
Maximize your operational resiliency and assure the health of cloud-native applications with AI-powered observability.
Step up IT automation and operations with generative AI, aligning every aspect of your IT infrastructure with business priorities.