As IT environments grow more complex, traditional monitoring tools are struggling to keep up. The rise of cloud-native architectures, microservices and containerized applications has created highly interconnected systems that need a more comprehensive approach to visibility.

These trends have driven the evolution of observability as a discipline, which goes beyond tracking system metrics to provide full insight into system behavior. By correlating telemetry data across distributed environments, observability solutions help teams identify root causes faster, resolve issues proactively and improve system reliability. With the help of modern observability tools, one organization increased service level availability by 70%.

The transition to observability is also being driven by necessity. Legacy monitoring tools are being retired in favor of observability platforms that can handle today’s technology demands. For example, IBM’s own Tivoli® is being phased out for Instana®, a next-generation observability solution.

Here’s a look at why and how organizations are moving to observability right now, based on expert insights from IBM’s Drew Flowers, Americas Sales Leader for Instana. Whether you’re actively migrating or just evaluating options, the following discussion can help clarify the state of play today.