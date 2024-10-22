What is ITSM (IT service management)?

ITSM is much more than reaction, repair and support—it provides a holistic view and plan for the management of information technology resources and processes. ITSM processes are designed to work together with the rest of the business to achieve an organization’s objectives. These processes include:

Incident management

In ITSM, an incident is an unplanned outage or interruption in service. Incident management is the process of responding to an incident with the goal of restoring the service with minimal impact to users and business processes.

Problem management

Problem management takes place when multiple incidents are related to the same root cause. ITSM defines how the IT department investigates, analyzes and eliminates the problem so it does not happen again.

Change management

Change management is the establishment of protocols to minimize IT service disruptions, compliance issues and other risks that might result from changes made to critical systems.

Configuration management

Configuration management is the process of tracking configuration items for hardware and software components. A tool such as a configuration management database can serve as a central repository of all IT assets and the relationships between them.

Service request management

Service requests for new assets, permissions or licenses can come from employees, customers or partners. Service request management defines the most efficient and accurate method for granting or denying these requests, often by using a combination of automation and self-service capabilities.

Service catalog

A service catalog is a directory that can be integrated with service request management. Accessed through a menu or portal, it lists the IT services that are available to users across the organization.

Knowledge management

Knowledge management (KM) is the process of identifying, organizing, storing and disseminating information within an organization. A searchable, self-service knowledge base is a core KM tool. It gives users across the organization easy access to IT service-related issues and resolutions, metrics, documentation, tech topics and other resources.

Service level management

Service level management is the process of creating, tracking and administering the lifecycle of a service level agreement (SLA). An SLA is a contract between a service provider and a customer that defines the level of service to be provided and the consequences for not meeting that threshold.

IT service desk

In ITSM, the IT service desk is the central point of contact for fielding and managing all incidents, problems and requests. More than a simple help desk, some service desks also handle software licensing, service providers, pricing and third-party contracts and maintain self-service portals and knowledge bases.

IT asset management

IT asset management, or ITAM, is the process of ensuring that an organization’s assets are fully tracked, up to date and operational. These assets can include hardware such as laptops and monitors as well as non-physical assets such as software licenses. It’s vital that all these assets be collected under a centralized IT department to avoid redundancy and inefficiency.