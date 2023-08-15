What is problem management?

The problem management process is both proactive and reactive and improves an IT team’s ability to find the root cause of issues while offering continuous service delivery to users. Crucially, problem management goes beyond identifying issues and delivering a quick fix; successful problem management operates on a comprehensive understanding of all underlying factors that contribute to incidents and solutions that address the root cause.

IT operations (ITOps) involves managing a complex system of interdependent applications, software, hardware, IT infrastructure and other technologies. Ideally, incidents and problems would not occur in the first place, but when they do, it is necessary to solve issues and identify known errors before they cascade into larger ones. Service disruptions prevent organizations from providing continual service improvements and can cause serious reputational and financial issues.

Proactive problem management helps enterprises stop problems before they occur and reduce downtime. IT automation solutions help manage the impact of incidents by automating incident detection and the workflows that lead to resolution. IT issues can include long load times, inefficient or broken code, or database queries that fetch unnecessary data. Proactively addressing problems leads to reduced costs and improved customer satisfaction.

Effective problem management requires observability into IT systems and rigorous categorization of problems and incidents. By classifying instances that might lead to major incidents, organizations can address issues likely to have the largest business impact. Problem management strategies address incidents across an organization’s tech stack and compel organizations to explore better ways to address incidents across operations.