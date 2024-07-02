Incident management is how organizations identify, track, and resolve incidents that might disrupt normal business processes. It is often a reactive process where an incident occurs and the organization provides an incident response as quickly as possible.

An increase in organizations pursuing digital transformation and other technology-driven operations makes incident management even more important given the dependence on technology to deliver solutions to customers.

Organizations’ IT services are increasingly made up of a complex system of applications, software, hardware and other technologies, all of which can be interdependent. Individual processes can break down, disrupting the service that they provide to customers, costing the business money and creating reputational issues. Organizations have embraced advanced development operations (DevOps) procedures to minimize incidents, but they need a resolution process for when they occur.

Every day, organizations encounter and need to manage minor and major incidents, all of which have the potential to disrupt normal business functions. Organizations need to pay attention to several types of incidents, including unplanned interruptions like system outages, network configuration issues, bugs, security incidents, data loss and more.

As technology stacks have increased in complexity, it becomes even more important to strategically manage the incident management process. To ensure that everyone in the organization knows what to do if they encounter an incident.

Incident management systems have evolved from blunt tools where employees recorded incidents that they observed (which might happen hours after occurring). To a robust, always-on practice with automation and self-service incident management software, enabling anyone in the organization to report an incident to the service desk.

It is important to resolve incidents immediately and prevent them from happening again. This allows organizations to uphold their service-level agreement (SLA), which may guarantee a certain amount of uptime or access to services. Failing to adhere to an SLA might put your organization at legal or reputational risk.

The incident manager is the key stakeholder of the incident management process. An incident manager is responsible for managing the response to an incident and communicating progress to key stakeholders. It is a complex IT services role that requires the employee to perform under stressful conditions while communicating with stakeholders with different roles and priorities in the business.