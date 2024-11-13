A precursor to observability solutions, APM enables IT teams to visualize, prevent, predict and address application performance issues before they negatively impact users.

APM is also an acronym for application performance monitoring, wherein monitoring tools continuously collect data on application performance metrics such as response times, error rates, resource utilization and user activity. The terms are often used interchangeably; however, performance monitoring is just one component of a holistic application performance management strategy.

In addition to monitoring, APM uses data analysis processes (to identify trends, irregularities and performance bottlenecks), troubleshooting protocols (to automate root cause analysis and issue resolution) and optimization tools (to proactively address performance degradation and maximize app efficiency for users).

APM solutions can also help IT teams discern which apps and services are most essential to users and how performance issues might affect user productivity.

Effective APM tools, along with advanced observability solutions, can prove invaluable to organizations that rely on software applications to deliver services to end users.