Application monitoring best practices

It is vital for organizations to understand how their applications operate to ensure that applications meet expectations for performance, availability and overall end-user experience. This is achieved through application monitoring, and the use of application monitoring software.
Broadly speaking, application monitoring software measures application performance, security and compliance, sends alerts when performance baselines are not met, provides insight into the root causes of performance issues and uses automation to resolve detected issues before they impact the end-user experience. A strong application monitoring tool—and the insight it provides—will help your teams meet SLAs and make more informed decisions for your business.
Increasingly, the application monitoring field is evolving. Many solutions now move beyond traditional application performance monitoring (APM) tools toward observability—“performance data collection and analysis technology better suited to the complexity of modern, distributed cloud-native applications.”
Application monitoring strategies vary based on an organization’s needs, and there are specific types of application monitoring—some will fit your organization better than others—that can be used to help improve application performance, health, dependencies, security gaps and more. Let’s look at some different types of application monitoring.
Choosing the appropriate application monitoring solution is crucial for successful application monitoring and management, particularly with the increasing number of applications in today’s IT environments. Modern IT architectures are often complex, and it’s important to choose a monitoring tool capable of operating across various deployment models—public and private cloud, hybrid and multicloud, for instance—that also supports a wide range of integrations.
There are various types of application monitoring and each serves a different purpose. Understanding how each type works and the purpose served is the first step to identifying the software solution and strategy that best meets your organization’s needs. (The following section includes information from the IBM Application Performance Management page.)
Finding a solution that allows you to move beyond the capabilities of traditional APM tools is key to achieving optimal application performance in a modern application stack. As you compare pricing and other variables, here are some features to look for in APM solutions:
With an understanding of the different types of application monitoring, it’s easier to implement best practices that help achieve performance goals and maintain the health of your IT environment. Keep these key practices in mind as you setup or overhaul your application monitoring system:
Set clear performance goals that can be measured against quantifiable metrics and KPIs. Once goals have been set, there should be a plan to reach those goals, one that includes regular monitoring and analyzation of performance data to gauge progress.
If you are still working on defining your performance goals, you may want to consider industry standards, say for resource utilization or downtime, as well as end-user expectations, to help determine what constitutes poor, acceptable or outstanding performance in the context of your business.
The amount of data available can be overwhelming and deciding which metrics to track can be confusing. Knowing which metrics are most germane to your goals will help you focus in on the most valuable information and block out much of the noise. Common metrics critical to identifying performance issues include:
Setting customized alerts and notifications based on the performance thresholds established for your organization and your SLAs is critical. Generally, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and you will want to consider factors like user traffic, response times and error rates as they pertain to your business.
With customized alerts and notifications, when an issue arises, a relevant team member is notified who can examine and address the issue before it impacts the end-user experience. Many platforms also enable automated remediation. The key here is that you establish a system that is tailored to your needs specifically, one that can alert your teams in near real time to prevent issues from compounding. You’ll want to keep a few things in mind as you set up your system to ensure it functions effectively:
Maintaining the security of your software applications and making sure that you adhere to relevant compliance requirements, should be a top priority within your monitoring strategy. When planning your strategy, consider the requirements of your business and what tools, like encryption or network/user access controls, you will need to meet these requirements.
Some industries have strict regulatory and compliance standards, and a properly configured monitoring system is an efficient way to demonstrate to auditors that your business has a consistent process for maintaining compliance along with the documentation to prove it.
Because data breaches can have huge financial and reputational repercussions, you will want to make sure that your monitoring solution not only tracks performance, but also focuses on security. In addition to establishing security systems, like firewalls and robust access controls, you’ll want to make sure that your monitoring software tracks things like network traffic, user activity and system logs. Such monitoring allows you to identify anomalies and potential security incidents and mitigate the impact of a security breach.
Modern environments are often too complex to efficiently monitor manually. To remain competitive, look to take advantage of APM tools that leverage automation. For instance, an application monitoring solution that can automatically analyze logs, automatically perform root cause analysis and provide suggestions for remediation when raising alerts, or automatically adjust resource allocation to adjust for dips or spikes in demand can help you save both time and money.
Because of the volume and breadth of information that can be analyzed through automated processes, and the depth of insight that can be provided, using automation in your application monitoring can help you gain a stronger, more comprehensive understanding of your environment and help speed up innovation.
Both IBM Instana Observability and IBM Turbonomic can help optimize your application monitoring and performance.
Instana’s fully automated real-time observability platform goes beyond traditional application performance monitoring solutions and puts performance data in context to deliver rapid identification to help prevent and remediate issues. Instana automatically delivers continuous high-fidelity data at 1-second granularity and end-to-end traces with the context of logical and physical dependencies across mobile, web, applications and infrastructure.
The IBM® Turbonomic® hybrid cloud cost optimization platform is designed to help you get the most out of your application resourcing spend by automatically providing your applications with exactly what they need to perform. (No more overprovisioning!)
Turbonomic allows you to eliminate resourcing guesswork with solutions that save time and optimize costs. You can continuously automate critical actions in real time—and without human intervention—that proactively deliver the most efficient use of compute, storage and network resources to your apps at every layer of the stack.
