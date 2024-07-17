Application monitoring best practices

With an understanding of the different types of application monitoring, it’s easier to implement best practices that help achieve performance goals and maintain the health of your IT environment. Keep these key practices in mind as you setup or overhaul your application monitoring system:

Establish clear performance goals

Set clear performance goals that can be measured against quantifiable metrics and KPIs. Once goals have been set, there should be a plan to reach those goals, one that includes regular monitoring and analyzation of performance data to gauge progress.

If you are still working on defining your performance goals, you may want to consider industry standards, say for resource utilization or downtime, as well as end-user expectations, to help determine what constitutes poor, acceptable or outstanding performance in the context of your business.

Monitor the appropriate metrics

The amount of data available can be overwhelming and deciding which metrics to track can be confusing. Knowing which metrics are most germane to your goals will help you focus in on the most valuable information and block out much of the noise. Common metrics critical to identifying performance issues include:

CPU usage

Error rates

Response times

Request rates

User experience data/feedback

Set up customized alerts and notifications

Setting customized alerts and notifications based on the performance thresholds established for your organization and your SLAs is critical. Generally, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and you will want to consider factors like user traffic, response times and error rates as they pertain to your business.

With customized alerts and notifications, when an issue arises, a relevant team member is notified who can examine and address the issue before it impacts the end-user experience. Many platforms also enable automated remediation. The key here is that you establish a system that is tailored to your needs specifically, one that can alert your teams in near real time to prevent issues from compounding. You’ll want to keep a few things in mind as you set up your system to ensure it functions effectively:

Avoid alert fatigue: It’s important that teams are swiftly notified of any potential issues, but too many alerts will cause alert fatigue and for the important alerts to get lost in a sea of noise. Carefully define what situations are critical enough to warrant an alert and consider grouping related alerts into a single notification when possible. Make sure alerts are accompanied by contextual information that will help teams quickly resolve the issue.

Define a process: Make sure that there is a clear and concise process for the swift and appropriate escalation of critical issues, and that this process is communicated to all relevant parties.

Streamline notifications: It's likely your employees are already working across a number of platforms—email, Slack, project management software, etc. Explore the possibility of users receiving notifications where they already work; is it possible to integrate alerts into collaborative channels currently in use, and prevent your teams from having to adopt another platform?

Review and refine: SLAs and technologies change, and your business is ever-evolving. It's important to review alert systems on a basis appropriate for your business, and to adjust your methods and incorporate new features as needed.

Build with security and compliance in mind

Maintaining the security of your software applications and making sure that you adhere to relevant compliance requirements, should be a top priority within your monitoring strategy. When planning your strategy, consider the requirements of your business and what tools, like encryption or network/user access controls, you will need to meet these requirements.

Some industries have strict regulatory and compliance standards, and a properly configured monitoring system is an efficient way to demonstrate to auditors that your business has a consistent process for maintaining compliance along with the documentation to prove it.

Because data breaches can have huge financial and reputational repercussions, you will want to make sure that your monitoring solution not only tracks performance, but also focuses on security. In addition to establishing security systems, like firewalls and robust access controls, you’ll want to make sure that your monitoring software tracks things like network traffic, user activity and system logs. Such monitoring allows you to identify anomalies and potential security incidents and mitigate the impact of a security breach.

Leverage automation

Modern environments are often too complex to efficiently monitor manually. To remain competitive, look to take advantage of APM tools that leverage automation. For instance, an application monitoring solution that can automatically analyze logs, automatically perform root cause analysis and provide suggestions for remediation when raising alerts, or automatically adjust resource allocation to adjust for dips or spikes in demand can help you save both time and money.

Because of the volume and breadth of information that can be analyzed through automated processes, and the depth of insight that can be provided, using automation in your application monitoring can help you gain a stronger, more comprehensive understanding of your environment and help speed up innovation.