For businesses advancing their digital transformation initiatives, it is crucial to understand how users interact with their digital endpoints—applications, websites, mobile apps or other online services—and proactively resolve any issues that might lead to an unpleasant user experience. However, as IT environments become more complex and fragmented, it can become quite difficult for ITOps teams to gain end-to-end visibility into user journeys and ensure a positive, seamless end-user experience across these endpoints.

Digital experience monitoring (DEM) with IBM® Instana® Observability makes it possible for your IT teams to observe application performance issues in real time, from an end user’s perspective. With AI-powered, full-stack observability and contextual metrics, Instana helps identify performance issues across endpoints, user devices and user journeys. Automatic, distributed tracing accelerates root cause determination and incident prevention or remediation. With Instana, you can also optimize the responsiveness of your digital endpoints, reduce downtime drive business outcomes and deliver better experiences to your users.