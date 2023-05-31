What is distributed tracing?

Now that you have an idea of what distributed tracing is, let’s dive deep into how it works. Unlike a monolithic application, microservice environments run on distributed backends making it more difficult to track a full request journey. Thankfully distributed tracing can follow a user’s actions each step of the way and monitor how it affects your application from the front end to the back end.

Distributed tracing starts by instrumenting your microservice architecture. You can use open-source tools such as OpenTelemetry to begin the instrumentation and telemetry collection process.

Next, developers need to implement code into your services to track trace data and tag unique identifiers to each transaction. The encoded trace context passes from one server to another across the entire application environment. The identifiers that attached themselves to the transaction journey give visibility into your customer experience.

Distributed tracing tools track each activity or segment after being triggered by an event as it travels through a server. As one span is collected, it then moves to the next one, and so on. These spans typically start with a parent span and move to child spans.

Your tool will put these actions in order and collect relevant metrics such as custom attributes, timestamps and metadata. Usually, a distributed tracing tool will help you visualize this data in a flame graph or waterfall view format. These graphs help engineers interpret which parts of a distributed system are experiencing bottlenecks, slow-downs or performance issues.

Lastly, you’ll need to combine your distributed tracing tool with an observability platform to gain end-to-end monitoring of your application. Including a platform like Instana® will help you extract and process data so you can take the right next steps in solving any application error.