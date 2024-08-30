What is RUM data? Contrary to what you might think, RUM data isn’t a performance indicator for Captain Morgan, Cuban tourism or a Disney film franchise.

Real User Monitoring (RUM) data is information about how people interact with online applications and services. Think of it like an always-on, real-time survey of what your users experience online. RUM data is a critical component of optimizing the performance of online applications and services.

By analyzing information on where users are going and what they experience, companies can proactively deal with misconfigurations, slow connections and other indicators of service quality.