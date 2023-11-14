What is end user experience monitoring (EUEM)?

IT teams engage in application performance monitoring (APM) and network performance monitoring to evaluate the technical operations of their service, but understanding the end user’s point of view is key to analyzing the functionality of products and features. EUEM helps to make applications more reliable and efficient while providing a better user experience.



To gain a comprehensive understanding of the end-user experience, EUEM tools collect and aggregate data that relates to the entire user journey, including the performance of end-user devices, applications and networks. It is important to remember that an end user can refer to both an external customer who is using a product, application or feature as well as an employee.

End user experience management tools offer dashboards with real-time analytics that help IT departments gain end-to-end visibility into service delivery with capabilities for real-time performance monitoring, network connectivity monitoring, root cause analysis of performance issues and the automated remediation of those issues.

With a stronger understanding of external customer and employee experiences with enterprise IT resources, organizations gain greater observability over business operations. This helps identify bottlenecks and other performance issues, monitor the productivity of remote work, offer better products and services and ultimately improve business outcomes, among other benefits.