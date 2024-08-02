This is also why application health monitoring is so critical for modern organizations. Application health monitoring is a diagnostic process that involves identifying application health issues and creating a resolution plan before they turn into greater issues for an organization.

Organizations cannot risk unnecessary unplanned downtime or increased latencies because an application failed or underperformed. The inherent dependencies of applications can mean that one failure can have cascading effects on the entire service offering. As such, it is critical to invest in application health monitoring and to ensure that your apps can handle the demands of an organization’s daily requirements. Since any disruption to this flow can have significant consequences for the company’s bottom line and its customer relationships, it is important to prioritize application monitoring within modern organizations.

Monitoring application health shares some similarities with application performance monitoring, which monitors digital experiences like load time, response time and uptime and availability. While both improve how applications work for end-users, application health monitoring is primarily concerned with an application working, while application performance monitoring also focuses on improving the user experience (link resides outside of ibm.com).