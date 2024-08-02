Organizations today require every employee, application and process to work in coordination to produce value. Organizations increasingly depend on their technology stack—which comprises the totality of their network interfaces, CPUs, virtual machines, operating system information and installed applications—to deliver consistent service to the end user. This means companies especially need their software applications to perform optimally because they are often a source of competitive advantage (link resides outside of ibm.com).
This is also why application health monitoring is so critical for modern organizations. Application health monitoring is a diagnostic process that involves identifying application health issues and creating a resolution plan before they turn into greater issues for an organization.
Organizations cannot risk unnecessary unplanned downtime or increased latencies because an application failed or underperformed. The inherent dependencies of applications can mean that one failure can have cascading effects on the entire service offering. As such, it is critical to invest in application health monitoring and to ensure that your apps can handle the demands of an organization’s daily requirements. Since any disruption to this flow can have significant consequences for the company’s bottom line and its customer relationships, it is important to prioritize application monitoring within modern organizations.
Monitoring application health shares some similarities with application performance monitoring, which monitors digital experiences like load time, response time and uptime and availability. While both improve how applications work for end-users, application health monitoring is primarily concerned with an application working, while application performance monitoring also focuses on improving the user experience (link resides outside of ibm.com).
Organizations need to have a comprehensive plan to ensure the health of their applications, but one key component of any application health monitoring process is data collection. Applications fail or underperform for many different reasons. As a result, it’s important to track several key health statuses and performance metrics so you’re not discovering performance issues too late. As such, many organizations attempt to manage their application health and track key metrics through advanced health reports.
Here are seven important metrics that identify the relative success of your application health monitoring process:
Organizations depend on their applications working to increase the efficiency of their operations and deliver services to their customers. The best way to improve application health is through a regimented process that identifies and tracks key metrics that illuminate how individual applications are performing and provides a holistic view of the overall system.
Get started with IBM Instana