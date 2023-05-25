What is synthetic monitoring?

On the most basic level, synthetic monitoring is a method that developers use to simulate user actions through an application to test its functionality.

If the program detects errors, it can help you find and fix any problems before they affect your customers. This active approach to monitoring is a crucial component of maintaining website performance in the developmental stage.

Synthetic monitoring uses scripts for user interactions based on factors such as geographic location, network types, different devices and more. This tactic gives you insight into application uptime, problems users might face when using your interface, system outages and how well your application is generally running.

Once you’ve collected and analyzed this data, you can use your observability tools to bridge your gaps and create a positive experience for application users.