The goal of DEM, sometimes called digital experience management, is to understand the performance of mobile and web applications, APIs, websites and other endpoints—and the experience of the users who interact with them. With this information, organizations can determine how to optimize service and application performance.

As more organizations engage in digital transformation initiatives and start digital businesses or business components, the number of digital application and service users (and user devices) has increased. As a result, IT environments have grown more complex, making end-to-end visibility more difficult. McKinsey reported in 2021 that IT monitoring is now a USD 11.8 billion industry.

DEM solutions, most of which are software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools, provide organizations with several important benefits. DEM dashboards give DevOps professionals, such as site reliability engineers, the ability to observe user experience, correlate incidents with larger problems, and set and evaluate performance benchmarks. DEM is a tool for both customer relationship management and employee experience management, as both parties use an organization’s applications.

The ability to observe application functionality and network performance in real time is critical to delivering an excellent customer experience. Such user experiences help drive positive business outcomes.

DEM is a core component of application performance monitoring (APM), a discipline that’s grown in importance given the demands of modern customers regarding downtime, latency, or other factors that influence substandard services.

DEM evaluates the entire end-to-end journey from the backend and data center to user device. End-user experience monitoring (EUEM), which concerns itself only with the effect on the end user, is a component of DEM.