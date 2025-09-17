What is application delivery?

8 minutes
Application delivery, also known as application-delivery-as-a-service, brings web applications to end users by using a range of technologies and compute resources, including data centers, networks and cloud-based components.
Also known simply as app delivery, it helps improve application performance, functionality and user experience without requiring enterprises to install and maintain the underlying infrastructure themselves.
Modern application delivery allows IT managers to spread application traffic across servers, data centers and the cloud to ensure high performance. From enabling remote work to underpinning digital experiences that drive customer engagement, application delivery has become central to the business strategies of many successful organizations.
App delivery has been forced to evolve recently to keep up with developments in newer technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Once deployed primarily on on-premises data centers and application servers, it can now be deployed in cloud-based environments like AWS, Azure and IBM Cloud®.
As organizations continue to modernize to keep up with market demands, app delivery continue to play an important role in their digital transformation efforts. By helping them leverage the latest technologies, organizations can now uncover insights, streamline processes and improve outcomes more easily.
The delivery of applications to end users in a modern, fully digital environment relies on modern DevOps practices, which is the combination of software development (dev) and IT operations (ops). Here’s a closer look at the key components and types of application delivery and the DevOps practices that enable them to function.
Application delivery solutions are typically described in three categories:
On-premises
On-premises application delivery services are set up and managed from organizations’ on-premises IT infrastructure, such as a locally managed data center or private cloud environment.
On-premises application delivery is best suited for enterprises that require a high level of control and customization—for example, industries with rigorous compliance requirements like healthcare and finance.
While on-premises app delivery infrastructure does yield more control, it is often more expensive and less flexible and scalable than cloud-based approaches.
Cloud-based
Cloud-based app delivery solutions leverage the compute power and scalability of the cloud to deliver a highly flexible, highly scalable solution. Cloud-based application delivery allows organizations to scale their compute power and network resources according to spikes or drops in workloads without affecting app performance.
Also, cloud-based, pay-as-you-go pricing is often more affordable than the upfront investment required to install and maintain on-premises application delivery infrastructure.
Hybrid
The hybrid approach to application delivery blends the benefits of on-premises infrastructure with the scalability, flexibility and cost savings of the cloud. IT managers can make real-time traffic routing decisions and scale resources up or down as needed, while also relying on on-premises data centers for certain workloads.
Hybrid application delivery solutions enable organizations to achieve an effective balance between cloud and on-premises resources, optimizing application availability, performance and scalability.
App delivery has become a fundamental discipline for most modern IT departments. Here’s a look at some of the benefits that it delivers at the enterprise level.
Through the effective use of caching, offloading and load balancing, app delivery helps improve the responsiveness and performance of apps that businesses rely on for core business functions.
Application acceleration techniques like compression and protocol optimization improve app performance and end-user experience regardless of workload requirements.
Organizations leverage app delivery to improve their security posture against a wide range of cyberattacks, including distributed denial of service (DDos) and SQL injection (SQLi). By taking a proactive approach to preventing data breaches, application delivery protects users and devices from a wide range of potentially costly threats.
According to the most recent IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, the global average cost of a data breach was USD 4.4 million last year.
Cloud-based and hybrid app delivery approaches are highly scalable. These approaches give IT teams access to unlimited virtual compute resources through the cloud, enabling them to respond to the demands of any workload in near real-time.
The scalability of cloud and hybrid application delivery solutions allows for organizations of all sizes and with varying budgetary restrictions to benefit from modern app delivery.
With apps powering more enterprise capabilities, downtime can have serious consequences for enterprises, such as loss of brand reputation and diminished customer trust.
Today’s advanced app delivery solutions ensure high availability across a wide range of apps, lowering the risk of downtime with failover, redundancy and real-time alerts when workloads spike.
Finally, app delivery helps enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to the customers that rely on them. Whether delivering an app that monitors blood pressure remotely or reminds a patient when it’s time to take a certain medication or delivering a dazzling visual experience in the latest game, successful app delivery underpins many of the core capabilities of successful digital enterprises.
While there are many benefits to deploying app delivery at an enterprise level, there are also some drawbacks. Here’s a look at some of the persistent challenges that the technology faces as it evolves to meet the demands of modern compute environments.
The rise of new technologies like generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) and IoT has increased demands on network infrastructure, testing the limits of application delivery solutions.
Routing and balancing application traffic, as the amount of data transferred across networks increases exponentially, can be difficult. Furthermore, it can sometimes result in increased latency, poor application performance and suboptimal user experiences.
High-performance applications like the ones enterprises deploy to accomplish their core business processes also expand attack surfaces, a measurement of vulnerabilities in a system. Each new component or technological solution used to make an app more effective also creates new vulnerabilities that threat actors can exploit.
As a result, modern organizations need to invest as aggressively in securing their applications as they do in optimizing their application delivery process.
Many modern applications that are built to leverage newer technologies like AI and the cloud don’t integrate well with legacy infrastructure. For example, an AI-powered chatbot that depends on real-time data and scalable, cloud-based infrastructure is unlikely to function in a traditional, on-premises IT architecture.
To ensure their apps’ high performance and scalability across different environments, organizations need to perform rigorous testing during DevOps cycles and identify and resolve any issues with legacy infrastructure before release.
Despite the availability of tools that provide end-to-end visibility into app performance, many application delivery solutions still struggle with accurate analytics and reporting. Typically, these issues don’t have to do with the effectiveness of the solutions themselves, but with the sheer volume of data that modern applications depend on. The issues are also related to the difficulty of integrating, processing and analyzing the data in a way that can provide meaningful insights.
Application delivery solutions have become fundamental to most modern IT environments, enabling the core business processes of the organizations they support. From remote work to employee collaboration to delivering new customer experiences, here’s a look at the top enterprise app delivery use cases.
Application delivery underpins some of the most successful e-commerce platforms in the world, including Square, Shopify and Wix. Organizations rely on various application delivery solutions to create and distribute apps that support online transactions, engage with new customer bases, optimize complex global supply chains and more.
Financial technology applications, more commonly known as fintech, depend on application delivery for a wide range of applications, including retail banking, portfolio management and more. Fintech apps require the high availability, security and real-time responsiveness that modern application delivery solutions provide.
App delivery solutions have become critical for social media companies looking to leverage the latest technologies to build new customer experiences. Millions of users around the globe use social media apps like Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram to consume and create content every second. App delivery ensures that they can access their content swiftly and securely from their preferred device.
From fitness trackers to pacemakers or applications that allow emergency workers to access patient health records remotely, healthcare organizations now depend on application delivery for some of their most advanced capabilities. Reliable ADNs, for example, allow powerful healthcare applications to securely transmit confidential data in near real-time, enhancing remote care and ensuring compliance with data sovereignty regulations.
Application delivery tools help enterprises give their employees new ways to improve collaboration and productivity in both on-premises and remote settings. In the past decade, applications like Asana, Slack and Google Docs have leveraged application delivery solutions to automate and streamline how employees share information, collaborate in real-time and clock in and out.
