What is application delivery?

Also known simply as app delivery, it helps improve application performance, functionality and user experience without requiring enterprises to install and maintain the underlying infrastructure themselves.

Modern application delivery allows IT managers to spread application traffic across servers, data centers and the cloud to ensure high performance. From enabling remote work to underpinning digital experiences that drive customer engagement, application delivery has become central to the business strategies of many successful organizations.

App delivery has been forced to evolve recently to keep up with developments in newer technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Once deployed primarily on on-premises data centers and application servers, it can now be deployed in cloud-based environments like AWS, Azure and IBM Cloud®.

As organizations continue to modernize to keep up with market demands, app delivery continue to play an important role in their digital transformation efforts. By helping them leverage the latest technologies, organizations can now uncover insights, streamline processes and improve outcomes more easily.