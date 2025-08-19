What is full-stack observability?

Full-stack observability builds on observability, which is the ability to understand a system's internal state based on its external outputs, specifically its telemetry data, including metrics, events, logs and traces (MELT).

While traditional observability provides visibility into individual systems or applications, full-stack observability correlates telemetry across all layers of the technology stack, from infrastructure and cloud-native applications to user experiences. This approach gives organizations a holistic view of their entire IT environment.

As IT environments grow more complex, this comprehensive approach is increasingly essential. Many organizations now manage thousands of microservices across multiple clouds, where a single user transaction can touch dozens of different services.

When one service fails, it can trigger failures throughout the system. Traditional monitoring tools and siloed observability solutions frequently miss these cascading problems because they cannot see how services interact.

Full-stack observability helps remove these silos by unifying telemetry into a single source of truth for observability data. When performance issues arise, teams can trace problems through the entire stack, significantly reducing the mean time to repair (MTTR), the average time needed to restore service after an incident.

With full-stack observability, organizations can optimize application performance, identify root causes faster, resolve issues proactively and improve system reliability.