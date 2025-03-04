What is SRE observability?

It uses software instrumentation to collect and analyze data across the computing environment (including infrastructure and applications), enabling IT teams to better understand, maintain and improve their architecture and site reliability over time.

SRE observability goes beyond standard systems monitoring, which serves as a vital component of any observability strategy but can’t provide the comprehensive visibility needed to optimize modern computing networks.

Traditional monitoring tools can, for instance, provide dashboards to visualize system state and alert IT personnel of malfunctions. However, today’s cloud-native computing environments are increasingly distributed, relying on a range of microservices, edge servers, Docker containers and serverless functions.

These networks are highly dynamic and require limited human intervention to manage network services, so traditional monitoring systems often prove insufficient even for straightforward monitoring tasks.

The goal of observability is to equip site reliability engineers with the actionable data they need to maintain secure, scalable, high-availability sites and services. When systems are observable, engineers can easily view internal activities and better troubleshoot issues and vulnerabilities that can negatively affect site reliability. SRE observability also helps engineers optimize overall network performance and implement continuous improvement practices across network services.