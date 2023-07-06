What is IT automation?

IT automation is often part of a digital transformation initiative. It typically involves using software and other technologies to automate manual IT processes. IT automation alleviates pressure on IT professionals as client expectations increase.

Businesses increasingly demand new and enhanced product features as well as reduced downtime. As IT automation takes on more manual labor, teams can prioritize these higher-value tasks for their customers more effectively.

As organizations of all sizes adopt automation technology, business leaders must decide how to best leverage it to either supplement or enhance the work that their employees do. Organizations are focusing their automation efforts to manage IT tasks to enable companies to increase their speed-to-market, accelerate their customer response time, and mitigate any threats and risks.

Organizations that automate more of their processes enhance their offerings in several ways, including the ability to launch new solutions as a result of improved efficiency and meet increased demand due to enhanced scalability.



In addition, those using automated technology that responds to both internal and external events are better equipped to respond to challenges. They can also more quickly identify new opportunities through scripts and analysis of real-time data.

IT automation allows workers to focus on upskilling and higher-level problems. For example, increased bandwidth provides individuals with the ability to focus on the impact of new technologies such as generative AI and quantum computing. It can also allow them to spend more time on strategic planning and relationship building. Finally, the removal of repetitive, low-impact tasks from employee workloads aids in keeping employees engaged and happy.