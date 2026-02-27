Like OpenTelemetry logs and traces, OTel metrics provide standardized telemetry signals that use a common, language-neutral data model and transmission protocol—OpenTelemtetry Protocol (OTLP) to be exact—to ingest data from different sources, systems and formats and send it to observability backends.

OTel metrics rely on OpenTelemetry instrumentation to gather time-series data—such as CPU and memory usage, throughput, error rates, request counts and response times—from applications and infrastructure components while they run. After developers instrument code to record the necessary metrics, OTel allows those metrics to be aggregated and exported to any (or every) backend observability tool for storage, querying and visualization, all without changing the instrumentation.

Metrics are typically the first telemetry signals to reveal a system issue. In the OTel framework, they are integrated with logs (immutable records of discrete system events) and traces (the end-to-end journey of a data request) that rely on the same concepts and metadata.

These dynamics enable developers and site reliability engineers (SREs) to use metrics as a high‑level early warning system. They can follow the full path of a failure (including the metrics for each service that the failed component interacted with) in one coherent view and quickly pivot to traces and logs for root cause analysis.

In practice that means IT teams can jump from “this endpoint is slow” to “these specific requests and dependencies are the problem” in just a few clicks.

Furthermore, OTel’s standardization protocols facilitate automated signal correlation across observability vendors, giving enterprises the flexibility to switch observability tools whenever they choose or use multiple tools simultaneously.