What is microservices orchestration?

Imagine a conductor in a symphony orchestra who directs each musician to play at the right time. Similarly, orchestration can ensure that each microservice performs its specific function when needed to deliver seamless user experiences. Without this coordination, there would be chaos—services calling each other randomly, workflows breaking when components fail, and no visibility into what’s happening across diverse IT infrastructure.

Organizations need orchestration because modern-day applications are complex and consist of hundreds of individual services. Microservices orchestration acts as the system that transforms these independent services into well-coordinated applications while maintaining the scalability and flexibility benefits of a distributed architecture.

According to a report from Research Nester, the microservices orchestration market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 72.3 billion in 2032. This research demonstrates a 23.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.1

Driving the market’s steady expansion is the growth of applications at global tech companies like Google and Amazon, along with the increasing demand from e-commerce, fintech and streaming services.

Major streaming services like Netflix and Hulu exemplify a classic use case. They rely on orchestration to coordinate hundreds of microservices that handle everything from user authentication and content recommendations to video streaming and billing. All must work in unison to deliver millions of personalized viewing experiences simultaneously.