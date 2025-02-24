What is integration testing?

The concept of integration testing raises several questions. The first is whether integration testing is necessary. The answer to that depends at least partially on the company in question. Smaller organizations with limited public interaction can be exempt from the need for integration testing.

However, for any company that works extensively with the public, integration testing becomes increasingly crucial. And if it’s a tech company that engages in releasing new software applications and tools, integration testing is even more vital.

An adage holds that a person never gets a second chance at making a good first impression. The same concept holds true for contemporary companies. Most of them are engaged in trying desperately to attract users, turn them into regular subscribers or consumers and maintain a successful and lucrative ongoing relationship with them. Such companies can’t afford to make many missteps when unveiling their blockbuster new programs or apps.

Consumers expect the technology in question to work as advertised, from its installation through how it interacts with other programs and systems. For this reason, for many organizations, integration testing is a necessary step of doing business.

In short, the goal of integration testing is to make sure that parts and systems work together dependably. But from a PR perspective, another goal of integration testing is to help protect the organization’s identity as a responsible company capable of doing business reliably in a modern context.