What is container management?

Container management consists of best practices, processes and tools that support the deployment and operation of containerized workloads throughout their lifecycle.
When organizations adopt containerized applications enterprise-wide, effective management becomes essential for maintaining performance, security and operational efficiency across all environments—on-premises, cloud and hybrid multicloud.
While containers simplify application deployment, managing them at scale introduces complexity, particularly around orchestration and scalability. In a study from Grandview Research, the global container market size is estimated to reach USD 31.50 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5% from 2025–2030.1
This growth, driven by cloud-native technologies, DevOps practices and microservices architecture, has made container management crucial for organizations.
Containerization packages software applications with all their dependencies into isolated, portable units called containers. Unlike virtual machines (VMs) that require a full operating system (OS), containers share the host OS kernel while maintaining application isolation through features like Linux namespaces and cgroups.
Each container includes the application code, runtime, system tools, libraries and settings needed to run, all packaged as container images—read-only templates that serve as blueprints for creating containers. This approach can ensure consistent performance whether deployed on a developer’s laptop, testing environment, production data center or hybrid cloud infrastructure.
The concept of containerization and process isolation has been around for decades, but the emergence of Docker in 2013 transformed the landscape. Docker provided simple, enterprise-grade developer tools and a universal packaging approach that accelerated mainstream adoption.
Following Docker’s success, Kubernetes emerged as the dominant container orchestration platform, originally developed by Google and donated as an open source project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in 2014.
This technology stack forms the foundation on which container management tools and practices are built. Container engines like Docker are made to handle the runtime execution. An orchestration platform like Kubernetes manages the operational complexity of scheduling and automating the deployment, management and scaling of hundreds of thousands of containerized applications.
The powerful combination of Docker and Kubernetes has driven widespread enterprise adoption. A 2021 IBM survey found that 61% of respondents had incorporated containers into at least half of their new applications over the previous 2 years. The survey also revealed that 64% are planning similar adoption rates for future development.
Container management operates through a combination of technical orchestration, organizational processes and governance practices that combine to manage containerized workloads at scale.
The technical foundation centers around container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes that schedule and distribute containers across available resources. These platforms provide automated deployment, scaling, load balancing and maintenance of containerized workloads, with built-in self-healing capabilities that restart failed containers when needed.
Resource management automatically scales containers up or down based on demand while real-time monitoring tracks performance. The orchestration layer handles the entire container lifecycle—from deployment through updates and termination.
Beyond technical orchestration, container management encompasses operational processes that ensure containers run reliably and securely. This approach includes lifecycle management practices, security scanning and continuous compliance monitoring.
Teams implement CI/CD integration, automated testing procedures and deployment pipelines that maintain consistent operations from the development process through production.
Container management also includes establishing governance frameworks that define how containers operate within organizational boundaries. Teams develop policies that govern resource sharing, security configurations and compliance requirements.
Such policies determine when containers can or cannot share hosts, set resource allocation limits and define access controls across different environments.
From startups to enterprise organizations, container management solutions deliver significant operational and business advantages, including:
Modern container management relies on comprehensive platforms and tools that address orchestration, monitoring, security and operational needs across on-premises and cloud environments. These tools include:
Kubernetes serves as the foundation for organizations to run containers at scale. Commercial solutions like Red Hat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu and SUSE Rancher add integrated developer tools, enhanced security features and simplified management interfaces. These solutions also provide access to new features and enterprise support.
Cloud providers (such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud®) offer fully hosted Kubernetes clusters with reduced operational overhead.
For instance, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud handle cluster management, updates and deep infrastructure integration within their cloud platform systems.
In addition to standard managed Kubernetes services, cloud providers also offer more abstracted solutions. Container as a service (CaaS) platforms simplify deployment even further by allowing teams to run containers without directly managing Kubernetes. These services maintain full Kubernetes compatibility while offering managed control planes, automated scaling and integration with cloud-native tools.
Monitoring and security tools from vendors (that is, Sysdig, Aqua Security) provide specialized capabilities for container visibility, threat detection and compliance management. They often integrate with orchestration platforms to provide end-to-end protection for containerized workloads.
