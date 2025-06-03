Modernizing with containers offers numerous advantages for software development and deployment. Containers increase agility and accelerate innovation by enabling faster development cycles and reducing time to market. They improve portability and consistency across different environments, making it easier to move applications between development, testing and production stages.
Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift
Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration platform that provides the foundation for managing containerized applications. Red Hat® OpenShift® is a commercial enterprise-ready container platform built on top of Kubernetes.
Create an executable package of software that is abstracted away from (not tied to or dependent upon) the host operating system (OS). Hence, it is portable and able to run uniformly and consistently across any platform or cloud.
Develop and deploy containers to increase agility and allow applications to work in cloud environments that best meet business needs.
Drive efficiency via containerization as they are “lightweight,” meaning they share the machine’s OS kernel. This feature also reduces server and licensing costs while speeding up start times, as there is no OS to boot.
Container frameworks have proven exceedingly capable of generating stable workflows with optimized runtimes and continuous delivery.
Modernizing your VMware workloads with containers in the cloud
Oversee microservice operations when more than one virtual machine is being used on a computer.
