Container solutions

Run and scale-up containerized workloads with the security leadership and open source innovation

Modernizing with containers offers numerous advantages for software development and deployment. Containers increase agility and accelerate innovation by enabling faster development cycles and reducing time to market. They improve portability and consistency across different environments, making it easier to move applications between development, testing and production stages.

Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift
Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration platform that provides the foundation for managing containerized applications. Red Hat® OpenShift® is a commercial enterprise-ready container platform built on top of Kubernetes.
Benefits of containerization
Portability

Create an executable package of software that is abstracted away from (not tied to or dependent upon) the host operating system (OS). Hence, it is portable and able to run uniformly and consistently across any platform or cloud. 
Agility

Develop and deploy containers to increase agility and allow applications to work in cloud environments that best meet business needs.  
Speed

Drive efficiency via containerization as they are “lightweight,” meaning they share the machine’s OS kernel. This feature also reduces server and licensing costs while speeding up start times, as there is no OS to boot.
Cloud containers Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud
Deploy highly available, fully managed Red Hat OpenShift clusters with a click of a button.
IBM Cloud Code Engine
Run serverless applications from source code or container images.
IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service
Simplify the deployment, management and operations of Kubernetes.
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud
Run and manage secure virtual machines on a cloud and AI-native platform on IBM Cloud.
Infrastructure platform for containers Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud
Bring mission critical applications and AI initiatives to market with a secure, managed OpenShift offering.
Red Hat AI Solutions on IBM Cloud
Deliver AI solutions across hybrid cloud environments.
IBM Fusion
Easily deploy Red Hat OpenShift applications and watsonx™. Fusion is available as two flexible options to support your hybrid cloud needs.
Virtualization and containerization
Run virtualized applications on IBM Fusion with Red Hat OpenShift to provide the flexibility, security and cost savings toward the journey to a cloud-native future.
Data management services
Explore five foundational application data services that deliver a consistent experience across public cloud and on-premises bare metal or virtualized platforms.
DevOps
Embrace DevOps and development environments as the way that they choose to handle software development.
Hybrid multicloud
Build the ideal underlying infrastructure and architecture for cloud providers and any hybrid cloud and multicloud scenarios with containers.
Containers for Z IBM z/OS Container Platform
Industry-standard cloud technologies to build and run z/OS® UNIX applications as containers on z/OS.

Use cases

 Container frameworks have proven exceedingly capable of generating stable workflows with optimized runtimes and continuous delivery.

Read the blog
App Modernization Microservices
Case studies
The Masters Golf Tournament
Masters
Explore AI insights powered by IBM Cloud® Containers, available to businesses around the world.
20220523-m-etihad-airways-26680-1600x900
Etihad Airways
Make airport check-ins fast and easy by adoption of microservices architecture on an open, highly scalable hybrid-cloud platform.
Electric car parked in solar power charging station
Eljun
Connect electric vehicle owners to charging station owners by scaling up and down and in and out your serverless infrastructure.
IBM Consulting Cloud consulting services
Maximize the value of hybrid cloud in the generative AI era
Cloud Platform Engineering Services
Redefining excellence in cloud services and hybrid cloud operations
Nordcloud, an IBM Company
See how we can help your business become stronger, more fit and more agile with cloud
Next steps

Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM representative.

 
Containers on IBM Cloud

Learn how the IBM Cloud Containers portfolio can help solve your business needs.

 Explore cloud containers Rapidly deploy containers on IBM Fusion

The easiest way to deploy OpenShift applications and watsonx.

 Explore IBM Fusion