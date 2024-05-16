Home Z software Z developer tools z/OS Container Platform IBM z/OS Container Platform
Build applications and consume resources in a self-service model, while in a secure and isolated environment on z/OS
Illustration of z/OS Container Platform in an hybrid cloud environment

The IBM z/OS® Container Platform enables users to realize the benefits of a cloud native development strategy on z/OS as part of their digital transformation strategy.

Users can build, deploy, run and manage containerized z/OS UNIX® applications by leveraging an open-source container runtime and Kubernetes orchestration. 

Running containers natively on IBM z/OS allows users to gain the benefits of industry-standard open-source container technologies while also taking advantage of the security, reliability and performance benefits of IBM Z.
What's new

Updates on new and enhanced functions
Benefits Streamlined dev and test with enhanced security

Improves development efficiency, security and consistency by offering a self-service, isolated environment for dev and test, along with access to an image repository for easy customization of IBM-provided container images.

 Consistent automation and monitoring capabilities

Supports integration with system automation and monitoring tools to provide the same capabilities for containerized z/OS UNIX applications as noncontainerized applications.

 Manages availability and scalability demands

Supports automatic deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications across a high-availability Kubernetes cluster.

 Provides network isolation

Isolates containerized z/OS UNIX applications from other applications running on z/OS and from z/OS containers running in other pods.

 Enables configuration as code

Supports integration with GitOps processes through standard Kubernetes API and deployment configuration managed in version control.
Features
Uses industry-standard technologies

Implements a container runtime based on open source technologies that follow the OCI runtime specification.

 Open Container Initiative (OCI)
Supports cloud native development

Provides industry-standard container management tools and enables integration into existing DevOps pipelines.

 Connect with the Open Container Initiative community
Image catalog

Growing image catalog of containerized z/OS UNIX applications built to run on z/OS Container Platform are available on the IBM Container Registry (ICR).

 IBM Container Registry
Leverages industry standard orchestration technology

Implements Kubernetes open-source container scheduling and orchestration technology for managing containerized applications across a cluster.

 Explore Kubernetes Production-Grade Container Orchestration
Supports high availability Kubernetes clusters

Optimizes workload distribution and manages the availability and scalability demands across a Kubernetes cluster by leveraging IBM Z networking and Sysplex Distributor technologies.

 Managing IBM z/OS Container Platform
Use Cases Application modernization and colocation
  • Targets z/OS UNIX applications to modernize existing workloads.
  • Access container images built to run on zOSCP from the IBM Container Registry.
    • Supported images are delivered by the respective product teams and are available independently of the zOSCP product delivery.
 Development and testing experience
  • Use an isolated self-service environment for development and testing.
  • Employ enterprise-wide tool and process standardization, enabling parallel development and continuous integration.
  • Spin up/down containers to introduce new features and facilitate changes.
  • Maintain currency and test new versions of code without disruption.
 New function and workload growth
  • Embrace z/OS Container Platform as part of a cloud native development strategy along with microservices and an API strategy to expose z/OS applications and enable integration in a hybrid cloud environment.
How to download

Manage updates easily with SMP/E (CBPDO, ServerPac) installable format. Both licenses (5655-MC3) and S&S (5655-MC4) are available through Shopz.
Technical details
System requirements
  • zOSCP requires an IBM z14® or higher server
  • A z/OS 2.5 or 3.1 system
  • z/OSMF for running the configuration workflow
Explore all system requirements
Resources IBM z/OS Container Platform community

Learn, engage and build support around containerized z/OS UNIX application using industry standard tools and processes.

IBM z/OS Container Platform Content Solution

Access everything you need to get started with z/OS Container Platform.

 Bringing containers to z/OS with IBM z/OS Container Platform

Learn more about product overview and how to get started with z/OS Container Platform.

Open Container Community

Explore the Linux Foundation's Open Container Initiative technical community working on developing standards around container formats and runtime technology.

 CNCF Kubernetes project

Explore Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) to learn more about the graduated Kubernetes project.
Related products IBM z/OS

A highly secure and scalable operating system for running mission-critical applications.

 IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Go

This industry-standard compiler brings the popular Go programming language to the z/OS platform.

 IBM Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS

A high-performance Java runtime and development kit that supports the Java Standard Edition specifications.

 IBM z/OS Connect

This lets you create truly RESTful APIs to and from your IBM Z mainframe.
Next Steps

Explore z/OS Container Platform and at General Availability, which is available on Shop Z for download. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.

 Order now from Shopz
