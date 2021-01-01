Acquired by IBM® in March 2021, Nordcloud is a European leader in cloud implementation, application development, managed services and training.
Nordcloud is an expert in leveraging public cloud to drive digital success and run IT operations faster, cheaper and with greater automation. From strategy planning to application management, we take our customers through the whole cloud journey.
Clients say working with Nordcloud is like having a compass—you have cloud-native experts guiding best practice, pre-empting pitfalls, providing essential technical support and steering teams through cultural change. Whether you’re starting a migration journey or scaling cloud across teams and services, we help you maximize ongoing value while minimizing risk and cost.
public cloud implementations.
certified cloud experts.
enterprise clients.
new employee growth last year.
nationalities.
countries with Nordcloud offices.
We’re cloud pioneers with a 100% cloud heritage. This means we’re not just jumping on bandwagons or superimposing trends on to legacy ways of working. You get better, faster results because you have cloud natives guiding your journey.
We work alongside your teams, providing the expertise needed to develop skills, establish operating models and implement technologies. From strategy to training, from tooling to DevOps, you get the support needed to boost agility and maximize value.
We’re a leading partner for all 3 public cloud platforms—Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services. We help you make the most of your chosen platform and, crucially, we also help you manage and optimize your multi-cloud reality.
From advisory services to technical support to training, we apply deep knowledge of cloud infrastructure, skills, governance and applications to give you the strategy required to drive successful transformation.
Ensure a firm foundation for delivering on your goals—over the short, medium and long term. Leverage the full automation, scalability and agility that cloud offers and get set up to take full advantage of cloud savings potential.
We’re known for tools and methodologies that improve security without slowing you down. From helping implement best-practice governance to securing applications, we help you reduce risk while accelerating value delivery.
Transform applications to benefit from the scalability, automation and cost savings you get with the public cloud. Whether it’s re-building code or re-platforming databases, we set you up for success.
Deliver the tools, processes and platforms to enable new business services. From data foundations and DevOps to app transformation and digital design, we empower teams and decision makers to innovate in the cloud.
With our support, your teams are empowered to deliver more value with greater agility. We take away the risk and operational burdens while freeing your tech teams to focus on delivery and innovation.
Navigating the cloud migration journey: Complete cloud migration in just 7 months.
Building a cutting-edge cloud-native blockchain solution and transforming product delivery.
Empowering a global manufacturer to build out its cloud infrastructure at scale from scratch.
A partnership with IBM/Nordcloud lays strategic foundations for scaling cloud across the NHS.
Creating a public cloud platform to enable multicloud governance and operations at scale.
Opening new levels of business intelligence with a powerful data analytics solution.
Review the cost and value implications of working with a traditional SI versus a cloud-native provider and how it affects three elements—automation, operating models and governance and cloud managed services—that drive cloud success.
90% of European organizations are affected by IT skills gaps, equating to USD 91 billion of lost revenue annually. Upskilling: A Toolkit to Enable Cloud Success is a playbook of advice, case studies, templates and more to help overcome these cloud upskilling problems.
A guide that analyzes unnecessary costs, delays and risks when migrating your data center, Cloud vs On-Premise Data Center: The Data Center Exit Wall of Doubts will help reduce ongoing technical debt, save money on labor, licenses, management and more.
CEO of Nordcloud, Fernando is one of the original public cloud-native pioneers and disruptors of traditional tech. Fernando is Nordcloud’s founder, driving our growth from a Nordic challenger into Europe’s cloud-native leader.
Nordcloud CTO, Ilja is a legend in the tech industry. After 12 years at tech giant Nokia, he joined Nordcloud as CTO in 2012 to lead us on our journey to become a full-stack, cloud-native system integrator.
Leading Nordcloud's Platform Engineering Services, Indra's focus is on bridging the gap between business and IT. He is an evangelist for new technologies and trends that can drive successful digital service and IT transformations.
Mark heads Nordcloud's Cloud Transformation Advisory services, guiding organizations through successful digital transformations from strategy through implementation and seeing cloud as the only way to establish full digital journey.
