Acquired by IBM® in March 2021, Nordcloud is a European leader in cloud implementation, application development, managed services and training.

Nordcloud is an expert in leveraging public cloud to drive digital success and run IT operations faster, cheaper and with greater automation. From strategy planning to application management, we take our customers through the whole cloud journey.



Clients say working with Nordcloud is like having a compass—you have cloud-native experts guiding best practice, pre-empting pitfalls, providing essential technical support and steering teams through cultural change. Whether you’re starting a migration journey or scaling cloud across teams and services, we help you maximize ongoing value while minimizing risk and cost.