line illustration of container application

Containers on IBM Cloud

A container platform built to support the most secure, reliable and scalable environments.

Managed service with tools for security, management and monitoring

Learn more
Managed serverless runtime for containers, batch jobs, code and functions

Learn more
Managed Kubernetes for high availability and secure containerized apps

Learn more
Fully managed private registry for storing and distributing container images

Learn more

Harness the power of AI at Red Hat Summit

Visit IBM booth #1133 and learn about Red Hat AI on IBM Cloud can accelerate apps innovation.

Learn more
Overview

Build secure microservices to move faster from idea to market. Choose the right compute and container orchestrator for your needs with high reliability on your hybrid cloud.

With container services from IBM, built on open source technologies like kubernetes, you can facilitate and accelerate your journey to the cloud in a fast and safe way. Use the IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery service to build and deploy your containerized applications in the cloud. Orchestrate your containers with Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud or IBM Cloud® Kubernetes service or use IBM Cloud® Code Engine, a fully managed, serverless platform, to focus on writing code, not managing infrastructure. IBM Cloud has the container solution to meet your needs.
Five years ago, safety and scalability were an excuse banks used to avoid talking to companies like us. Today, they are the reason they want to work with us.
Matthieu M. Job CEO, Circeo Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud customer
Benefits Containers on IBM Cloud offer significant benefits to developers and development teams, especially in the following areas.
Get started for free
Enable AI workloads

Support the lifecycle of AI and machine learning projects and models with containers infrastructure to, both on-premise and in the cloud with IBM Cloud solutions.

 See solutions
Start building at no cost

Get a Kubernetes cluster at no charge along with 40+ always-free products and a USD 200 credit.

 Unlock savings now!
Committed to Kubernetes

IBM Cloud® runs on Kubernetes for scalability and workload diversity and supports over 25,000 clusters.

 Learn more
Open — no vendor lock-in

IBM Cloud is built on open standards for flexibility, portability and open API-enabled cloud services.

 Learn more
Enterprise-grade capabilities

IBM Cloud offers keep your own key (KYOK) and container-level security, broad industry compliance and
*Restrictions apply

 IBM Cloud SLA
Secure by design

IBM Cloud image security enforcement is enabled by default on private installations preventing the invasion of malicious code from affecting other containers or the host system.

 Review documentation
Solutions IBM Cloud Code Engine
Run serverless applications or batch jobs from source code or container images.
Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud
Deploy highly available, fully managed OpenShift clusters with the click of a button.
IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service
Simplify the deployment, management, and operations of Kubernetes.
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud
Run and manage secure virtual machines on a cloud and AI-native platform on IBM Cloud.
IBM Cloud Satellite™
Deploy the Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud managed service anywhere (on-prem or other Cloud infrastructure).
Red Hat OpenShift IPI Installer
Create your own self-managed Red Hat OpenShift cluster on IBM Cloud infrastructure.
Red Hat AI InstrucLab
Simplify, scale, and secure the training and deployment of AI models
Red Hat OpenShift AI on IBM Cloud
Underpin genAI services of IBM watsonx portfolio to support the lifecycle of AI and machine learning projects and models, both on-premise and in the cloud.
IBM Cloud Container Registry
Store and distribute container images in a private registry.
IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery
Automate builds and tests with Tekton-based delivery pipelines.
IBM Cloud Schematics
Automate cloud resource operations, install software, and run multitiered apps on your cloud resources fast and easy.
IBM Cloud Logs
Optimize logs observability to improve infrastructure and app performance.
IBM Cloud Monitoring
Monitor and troubleshoot your container solutions.
IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Workload Protection
Find and prioritize software vulnerabilities, detect and respond to threats, and manage configurations.
IBM Cloud Object Storage
Manage your internal registry storage.
IBM Cloud Object Storage
Manage your internal registry storage.
IBM Cloud Secrets Manager
Manage ingress subdomain certificates and secrets.
IBM Cloud Key Protect
Encrypt your etcd database and worker node boot volumes.
IBM Cloud HyperProtect Crypto
Manage security policies and orchestrate across multicloud environments.
IBM Cloud Managed ODF
Deploy OpenShift Data Foundation software-defined storage in your OpenShift cluster.
Case studies
View of the Wimbledon stadium tennis player serves the ball across the net
Wimbledon
Wimbledon’s automated workflows integrate and orchestrate the flow of data through the various applications and AI models on containers to produce a digital experience collecting 2.7 million data points every year.
Masters golf course landscape with crowd
Masters
To adapt a pandemic, IBM applied open hybrid cloud technology to help solve difficult challenges and harnessing massive unstructured data to create a seamless digital experience.
Aerial view of a parked airplane at an airport
Etihad Airways
Etihad used IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service in creating an open service-orchestration platform based on microservices.
People walking in the street
Sweap.io
IBM Cloud Code Engine empowers Sweap.io to handle auto-scaling capabilities that allows the company to focus on delivering value to customers
Training and certification IBM Cloud® Professional Architect
Build container skills through courses within the IBM Cloud Professional Architect curriculum.
IBM Cloud® Professional Developer
Build container skills through courses within the IBM Cloud Professional Developer curriculum.
IBM Cloud DevSecOps Specialty
Learn how to build and deploy your containerized applications in the cloud.

Next steps

 

Get started with one of our Container solutions at no charge right now.
Start now with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud Start now with IBM Cloud Code Engine Start now with IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service Start now with IBM Cloud Containers Registry