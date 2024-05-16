With IBM Cloud® Secrets Manager, you can create secrets dynamically and lease them to applications while you control access from a single location. Built on open source HashiCorp Vault, Secrets Manager helps you get the data isolation of a dedicated environment with the benefits of a public cloud.
Get centralized secrets management.
Secure secrets at rest in your own dedicated vault.
Manage API keys, credentials and more within one UI.
Monitor access and produce audit reports.
Manage access policies at enterprise scale.
Manage multiple types of secrets from a single service.
Use secret groups to organize and tighten access to secrets.
Create and lease your secrets on demand to control their lifespan.
Enhance the security of stored secrets with IBM® Key Protect.
Track user and application interaction with secrets.
Extend existing secrets management infrastructure by securely importing secrets.
Learn how to store and manage a username and password in Secrets Manager.
Learn how to securely store secrets and prevent data breaches from mismanaged credentials.
Check out users’ frequently asked questions.
Get visibility and control of encryption keys throughout the key lifecycle, from a single location.
Control access across the IBM Cloud platform and authenticate users in a secured environment.
Help your team and align with DevOps when you combine IBM Cloud services with tool integrations.