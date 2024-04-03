Passenger air travel is a highly competitive industry with low margins and price-sensitive consumers. While budget airlines can cut costs—and service levels—to the bone, premium carriers must create memorable travel experiences that people will want to repeat. For Etihad Airways, the challenge is to stand out from other premium carriers operating the same routes.

With its Guest 360 and Choose Well programs, Etihad aims to personalize each customer’s preferences—for meals, in-flight services, transportation, and so on—such that passenger expectations are met, exceeded and evolved through relevant choice-based ancillary services. In terms of technology, this requires the airline to bring together all customer services—and rich data on passenger preferences—into a single view of the customer.

“One of the key building blocks of our digital strategy is to really understand our guests’ preferences and the experiences they want,” says Mike Papamichael, Vice President, Technology and Innovation, Etihad Airways. “When we understand that, we can provide a more customized and frictionless travel experience for our guests and offer additional services at the right time to enhance their customer journey.