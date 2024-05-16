IBM Cloud Schematics provides powerful tools to automate your cloud infrastructure provisioning and management process, the configuration and operation of your cloud resources, and the deployment of your app workloads.

To do so, Schematics leverages open source projects, such as Terraform, Ansible, OpenShift, Operators, and Helm, and delivers these capabilities to you as a managed service. Rather than installing each open source project on your machine, and learning the API or CLI, you declare the tasks that you want to run in IBM Cloud and watch Schematics run these tasks for you.