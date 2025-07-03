What is performance testing?

Key criteria include speed (how quickly it operates), stability (if it performs without crashing), scalability (how smoothly increasing loads are handled) and responsiveness (how quickly it responds to user prompts).

The concept of software performance underlies all computer use, and poor performance can wreck an organization’s best efforts to deliver a quality user experience. If developers don’t adequately oversee performance testing or run performance tests frequently enough, they can introduce performance bottlenecks. This situation can choke off a system’s ability to handle even its typical traffic loads during expected periods. It becomes even more problematic when unexpected times of peak usage create added demand.

This challenge could jeopardize a company’s entire public-facing operations. Reputations for enduring quality usually take long periods to develop. However, they can be quickly and permanently damaged when the public begins to question whether a system or application can operate with dependable functionality. End-user patience is increasingly becoming a limited commodity. So, given that company reputations are often on the line, there’s a lot at stake when performance issues are the topic of conversation.