What Is Resource Utilization?

Monitoring a team’s utilization and tracking individual performance productivity gives project managers one of the key KPIs for effective resource planning. These calculations help determine whether a full-time or part-time resource is overutilized or underutilized.

Overutilization (e.g., working more than the available hours) can lead to employee burnout. Underutilization (e.g., working less than the available hours) can lead to unplanned delays.

A typical resource utilization formula is calculated by dividing actual or allocated time by resource capacity. Project managers can adjust this formula to obtain a utilization rate that measures in hours, days or percentage.

A utilization rate allows project managers to track resource performance and create a resource utilization project plan. Resource managers can then calculate billable tasks across new projects and engage in strategic capacity planning.