What is container security?

To fully protect data, we need to understand containers. Plus, we need to be sure that we comprehend the significance of apps because that’s what containers hold—apps performing a multitude of actions on a company or individual’s data.

How many apps? It’s a tricky number to tease out, but by April 2025, Google Play and the Apple App Store each offered around 2 million distinct apps. Whether these apps are being used by an organization or an individual, security vulnerabilities almost certainly occur based on the transfer of data from the app user to the app itself.

This transfer ranges from an individual providing personal financial data to play on a gaming app to a company supplying sensitive data and proprietary information to an accounting app. If such information is stolen (through malware or other types of cyberthreats) or exposed, it might lead to public relations nightmares, loss of competitive edge and security breaches. It might even lead to the theft of millions or even billions of dollars’ worth of customer data.

So, at all levels, there are massive amounts of private information being shared with and through apps. The stakes are substantial, which is why maintaining a strong container security posture is a vitally important part of cybersecurity.