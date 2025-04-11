What is system testing?

Imagine you’re looking at a software system under a microscope, starting at the most extreme level of magnification, with the unit. This is the basic building block of the software system. Then the view expands outward to include the next level of magnification—the modules created by those individual units. Finally, by zooming out fully, you arrive at the system level. At this level of magnification, you can see everything within the system and how all the components created by those modules work together.

In some ways, system testing is kind of like that microscopic view—but with a key difference. System testing is a form of black box testing, which means that testers are less interested in the view of components involved in its assembly than in the overall functionality of the system. From this kind of “pass/fail” perspective, system behavior is only noteworthy in this context as far as it relates to system performance. (White box testing allows more visibility into the nature of the components within a system.)

System testing often involves the analysis of multiple separate software systems that may or may not work in unison within a particular software system.