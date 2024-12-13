What is the software development life cycle (SDLC)?

The SDLC breaks down software development into distinct, repeatable stages and provides a roadmap that helps organizations create software that meets stakeholder needs and customer expectations throughout the software’s lifecycle. Each phase of the SDLC has its own objectives and specific deliverables that help guide the next phase of software development.

Different SDLC models approach these phases in different ways. In some models, such as the waterfall model, the stages are completed sequentially. In others, such as iterative processes like agile, stages can be worked on in parallel. The chosen development model usually depends on organizational needs and priorities and project requirements.

Software development involves the balancing of many factors that present challenges to development teams. Teams must consider and incorporate the needs of various stakeholders, changing requirements and resource availability, how a product fits into the greater IT environment, how any updates might impact its integration and much more. The SDLC provides a framework that development teams use to work through these factors and create successful software.

Among other benefits, the SDLC helps stakeholders estimate project costs and time frames and identify and minimize risks by addressing risk factors early on in development. It also helps measure development progress, enhance documentation and transparency and better align software projects with organizational goals.